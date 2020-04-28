Tess Daly took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a photo of the birthday cake that she made her husband Vernon Kay to mark his 46th birthday, and it's incredible! The Strictly host opted for a chocolate cake, and covered it not only with colourful Smarties and Love Hearts, but even added some kaleidoscopic Happy Birthday candles for good measure! We think Tess is talented enough in the kitchen to give Mary Berry a run for her money…

Tess and Vernon have been married for nearly 20 years, and tied the knot on 12 September 2003. The couple married at St Mary’s Church in Horwich, Vernon’s hometown, before hosting their reception at nearby Rivington Hall Barn. They travelled in style between the two venues in an old fashioned VW camper van. The loved-up pair started dating in 2001 when Vernon was a host on T4, and he previously told Digital Spy that they "instantly had such a blast together". The couple have since become parents to two daughters – Phoebe and Amber.

How impressive were Tess's efforts!

Earlier in the month, the happy couple shared a rare photo of themselves together to highlight the important work of the NHS, especially during the current coronavirus pandemic. The couple wore matching T-shirts emblazoned with a big rainbow and the words "Thank you", which have been designed by Kindred, with all proceeds going to the NHS.

Captioning the sweet image, Tess wrote: "THANK YOU NHS. While we are staying at home you are risking your lives for us on the frontline. We cannot thank you enough for your bravery hard work and kindness. 100% of proceeds from this charity T-Shirt by @kindred_social and #clapforourcarers go to NHS Charities Together @nhscharitiestogether .Tonight at 8 we will be putting our hands together and applauding this country’s finest."

