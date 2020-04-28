Why an apron is a must-have buy in isolation Take inspiration for your lockdown look

Isolation means we’re loving comfy loungewear right now, but does anyone else feel like they’re doing endless loads of laundry? The fact that most of us are cooking more than ever before probably doesn’t help - it’s all too easy to spill a sauce or splash something over your newly-washed clothes - which is why a kitchen apron is one of the handiest purchases you can make right now.

And where better to look for inspiration than our favourite celebs? Everyone from Kate Middleton to Ruth Langsford has been spotted wearing an apron, so we’ve rounded up the very best so you can follow their lead…

Cooking is nothing if not an excuse to have fun and enjoy yourself while we're in lockdown, and Ruth's apron is the perfect get-up. Snap up this similar style from Amazon for £14.95.

Apron, £14.95, Amazon

The Duchess of Cambridge wore a plain and simple blue apron over her Alessandra Rich dress during filming for A Berry Royal Christmas in December.

Kitchen apron, £4.49, Amazon

And who better to lead the way than Mary Berry? The TV baker has her own kitchen range with retailer Lakeland, and this jazzy star-print apron is bound to brighten up the kitchen.

Mary Berry star print apron, £24.99, Lakeland

John Torode and Lisa Faulkner stressed Instagram followers out recently when they posted a video of themselves cooking in their wedding day outfits - without protection! One follower wrote: "Oh my GOD, put an apron on @lisafaulknercooks” - and it looks like they took the advice, because she’s since posted a live video of herself in a plain black style. Perfect for messy hands!

Basics woven cotton apron, £6, John Lewis

