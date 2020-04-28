Getting fit with The Body Coach Joe Wicks? Try his favourite chocolate protein shake We need to try The Body Coach's simple recipe

Joe Wicks, or The Body Coach, has been a life-saver for parents, children and everyone in between when it comes to his virtual PE classes during the coronavirus lockdown. To refuel after one of his gruelling workouts (they're harder than they look!), Joe recently whipped up his favourite protein shake and revealed the simple recipe so fans can replicate it at home.

Over the past few weeks, the 33-year-old has provided endless recipe inspiration, cooking everything from peanut butter and raspberry flapjacks to spinach and caramelised onion tortilla pizza. But if you're not yet a culinary master and are looking for a simple recipe to ease into the lockdown cooking craze, then Joe's four-ingredient shake is a great place to start. The simple and easy snack can be made out of ingredients that are likely already in your fridge and cupboard - and did we mention it tastes like chocolate brownie? We thought that might get your attention!

Sharing a picture of the thick, chocolate drink on his Instagram Stories, Joe inadvertently gave fans a peek inside his open-plan kitchen, which is decorated with black and white tiled floors, a wooden dining table and a white baby chair for his one-year-old daughter Indie, whom he shares with wife Rosie. We imagine when they are both old enough, Indie and baby Marley - who arrived in December - will be asking their dad to create a modified, child-friendly version of this tasty chocolate drink. "My all-time favourite protein shake," he captioned the snap, before listing the simple recipe. Scroll down to see how to treat yourself to Joe's delicious shake...

INGREDIENTS

1 frozen banana

Chocolate brownie whey protein

Almond milk

Peanut butter

INSTRUCTIONS

Put all the ingredients into a blender and whisk until smooth. Enjoy!

What you'll need: chocolate brownie protein powder

Chocolate brownie protein powder, £16.44, Amazon

BUY NOW

