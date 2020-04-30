﻿
gaz-oakley

Gaz Oakley's baby gem lettuce in orange sauce is quick, easy and so tasty

The perfect side salad for a BBQ

Sophie Hamilton

Looking for a super-quick and tasty vegan salad recipe? Then we have one for you. Gaz Oakley has revealed how to make his grilled baby gem lettuce in orange sauce – and it only takes 15 minutes! The recipe is from the chef's latest book, Plants Only Kitchen, which has over 70 delicious, simple, protein-packed recipes for busy people.

"Grilling is one of my favourite way to cook vegetables. It adds a great charred BBQ-style flavour to lettuce," says Gaz. "The lovely hot citrus flavour of the orange sauce cuts through the sweetness of the lettuces and complements them so well."

gaz-oakley

 

Gaz Oakley’s Grilled Baby Gem Lettuce in Orange Sauce

Serves 4, cooking time 15 minutes, difficulty rating 3/10

 

INGREDIENTS

 

  • 1 tbsp olive oil 
  • 4 Baby Gem lettuces, halved

For the orange sauce

  • 360ml orange juice 
  • A thumb-sized piece of fresh ginger, peeled and finely sliced 
  • 1 red chilli, finely sliced 
  • 3 tbsp caster sugar

Grilled-Baby-Gem-Lettuce

Gaz Oakley's grilled lettuce leaves with orange sauce

MORE: Getting fit with The Body Coach Joe Wicks? Try his favourite chocolate protein shake

INSTRUCTIONS

Step 1

Add the orange sauce ingredients to a small saucepan placed over a low heat. Let the sauce bubble away for around 15 minutes, stirring every now and then until it has a thick glaze-like consistency.

Step 2

Meanwhile, preheat your griddle pan over a high heat and add the oil. When hot, add the lettuces, cut-side down, and grill on both sides for 2 minutes. I like to get a few charred lines on them; it adds extra flavour.

Step 3

To serve, place your grilled lettuce onto a tray or platter and drizzle over plenty of the orange glaze. Any leftover glaze can be stored in your fridge in a sealed container for up to 3 weeks.

Plants Only Kitchen by Gaz Oakley (Quadrille, available in Hardback and eBook). Follow Gaz on socials @AvantGardeVegan

MORE: How to make pizza dough: PizzaExpress gives up its secret Margherita recipe

More on:

More about salad

More news