Gaz Oakley's baby gem lettuce in orange sauce is quick, easy and so tasty The perfect side salad for a BBQ

Looking for a super-quick and tasty vegan salad recipe? Then we have one for you. Gaz Oakley has revealed how to make his grilled baby gem lettuce in orange sauce – and it only takes 15 minutes! The recipe is from the chef's latest book, Plants Only Kitchen, which has over 70 delicious, simple, protein-packed recipes for busy people.

"Grilling is one of my favourite way to cook vegetables. It adds a great charred BBQ-style flavour to lettuce," says Gaz. "The lovely hot citrus flavour of the orange sauce cuts through the sweetness of the lettuces and complements them so well."

Gaz Oakley’s Grilled Baby Gem Lettuce in Orange Sauce

Serves 4, cooking time 15 minutes, difficulty rating 3/10

INGREDIENTS

1 tbsp olive oil

4 Baby Gem lettuces, halved

For the orange sauce

360ml orange juice

A thumb-sized piece of fresh ginger, peeled and finely sliced

1 red chilli, finely sliced

3 tbsp caster sugar

Gaz Oakley's grilled lettuce leaves with orange sauce

INSTRUCTIONS

Step 1

Add the orange sauce ingredients to a small saucepan placed over a low heat. Let the sauce bubble away for around 15 minutes, stirring every now and then until it has a thick glaze-like consistency.

Step 2

Meanwhile, preheat your griddle pan over a high heat and add the oil. When hot, add the lettuces, cut-side down, and grill on both sides for 2 minutes. I like to get a few charred lines on them; it adds extra flavour.

Step 3

To serve, place your grilled lettuce onto a tray or platter and drizzle over plenty of the orange glaze. Any leftover glaze can be stored in your fridge in a sealed container for up to 3 weeks.

Plants Only Kitchen by Gaz Oakley (Quadrille, available in Hardback and eBook). Follow Gaz on socials @AvantGardeVegan

