Peter Andre's fans are loving his vegan supper recipe - take a look The TV star is trying a plant-based diet

Could Peter Andre and wife Emily be next in line for their own cookery show? The pair seem to love getting creative with cuisine in the kitchen, with Peter sharing the couple's latest creation: a yummy looking rice dish. Peter and family are going vegan for a week and the Mysterious Girl singer shared a clip of their supper on his Instagram page. Peter wrote: "Paying homage to @piersmorgan who as we all know is a vegan lover/fanatic. We are going vegan for one week only (if I last)." He added: "It was flipping amazing. Very surprised how tasty actually. Ps excuse the mess in the background. Christmas is still here."

Photo: Instagram / Peter Andre

The star revealed the ingredients in the healthy meal: sautéed onions, sundried tomatoes, pumpkin seeds, raisins, brown rice, broccoli and roasted butternut squash with a sprinkle of fresh coriander. For the dressing, they used balsamic vinegar, olive oil, a clove of garlic and 1/2 teaspoon English mustard.

MORE: Victoria Beckham makes major change to family's diet – and it involves eating carbs!

There were plenty of compliments for Peter's delicious dinner, with Good Morning Britain presenter Charlotte Hawkins writing: "Looks good! You should bring some in for Piers to try...," joining Peter in his teasing of Piers' anti-vegan stance. Katie Piper also commented on the recipe, writing: "Looks so good."

Some of Peter's fans are joining him in his vegan trial. One follower posted: "We’ve just had our first home cooked vegan meal tonight too and I have to say was really good. Also going vegan for a week."

MORE: Chris Hemsworth's nutritional expert shares his vegan breakfast burrito recipe

The previous day, Peter's wife Emily MacDonagh made an incredible looking cake for their six-year-old daughter Millie. Peter even suggested Emily enters The Great British Bake Off with her stunning creation! Covered in Smarties and chocolate Fingers, the cake looked like a professional design rather than a homemade bake.

We can see it now: Cooking with the Andres…

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.