Who fancies Mexican food tonight? We have the perfect quesadilla recipe & it's super quick Celebrate Cinco De Mayo with the ultimate Mexican feast…

Fancy changing up your lockdown meals? We don't know about you but we're in the mood for a Mexican feast, which is why we're trying this quesadilla recipe which looks super easy to make.

INGREDIENTS

Ingredients for a quesadilla

Olive oil for frying

1 red onion, finely chopped

1 garlic clove, crushed

1 red pepper, chopped

1 yellow pepper, chopped

3 large plum tomatoes, chopped

4 green jalapeños, chopped

1 1/2 teaspoons fajita seasoning

4 to 5 wraps

200g grated dairy-free/normal cheese

1 pot of Holy Moly Guacamole (or you can make your own - up to you!)

(or you can make your own - up to you!) Soured cream, salsa, lime juice and fresh coriander to serve.

METHOD

How to make a quesadilla

Step 1. Heat up some olive oil in a large wok and shallow fry the onion and garlic on a low heat until golden, then add in the red and yellow peppers.

Step 2. Cook for a few minutes until softened, then add in tomato, jalapeños and seasoning. Cook for 5 to 10 minutes until soft. Keep stirring to prevent sticking!

Step 3. Line baking trays with baking paper and lay down the tortilla wraps.

Step 4. Divide the filling onto half of each wrap and follow with grated cheese and Holy Moly Guacamole. Fold over the tortilla wrap.

Step 5. Bake in a preheated 200 C / Gas 6 oven for around 5 minutes or until lightly brown and the cheese has melted.

Step 6. Cut the quesadillas in half, and serve whilst warm with a drizzle of soured cream, salsa, Holy Moly Guacamole, lime juice and fresh coriander. Enjoy!