Have you always wanted to make a quiche but aren't sure where to start? Or perhaps you're already a pro at baking quiches but fancy trying a new recipe? This cheesy cherry tomato quiche created by eggrecipe.co.uk with British Lion eggs is a simple-yet-tasty recipe the whole family will enjoy – and you don't even have to make your own pastry. Sounds good to us!

Cherry Tomato Quiche

Serves 8, preparation time 10 minutes, cooking time 50 minutes

INGREDIENTS

6 medium British Lion eggs

1 ready-rolled shortcrust pastry

160ml milk 50 double cream

40g parmesan, grated

40g cheddar, grated

80g baby spinach, roughly chopped

10g fresh oregano, leaves picked and chopped

300g cherry tomatoes, halved

Salt and pepper to taste

Try this simple quiche recipe for your family lunch

INSTRUCTIONS

You will need a 23cm tin (preferably with a removable base) and baking beans

Step 1

Preheat the oven to 200*C / |180*C fan. Lay the pastry across the tin, leaving it on the provided baking paper. Press the pastry to the sides of the tin delicately, just so it sticks. Don’t trim off the edges as your pastry will shrink, so it’s better to do this after pre-baking it.

Step 2

Take the baking paper off and prick the pastry with a fork. Put the paper back on the pastry and fill the tin with baking beans. Bake for 15 minutes, then take the tin out of the oven and remove the paper and the beans. Bake for another 5 minutes, until lightly browned.

Step 3

Whilst the pastry is in the oven, make the quiche filling. In a big mixing bowl, whisk together with the eggs, milk and double cream. Season with salt and pepper and whisk until well combined. Add the parmesan, cheddar, spinach and oregano and mix again.

Step 4

Pour the quiche mixture into the tin and arrange the tomato halves on top, pressing them lightly into the mixture. Bake the quiche for 30 minutes, until starts browning. Take the tin out of the oven and trim off the excess pastry with a serrated knife.

COOK'S TIP

If you can’t get hold of fresh oregano, you can use other herbs like rosemary or thyme to replace it - just make sure that they’re finely chopped before adding to the egg mixture.

