Vegan Nachos are the healthy dish you need for your next Mexican night A healthy, vegan recipe for Mexican night

You've probably heard time and time again that eating vegan doesn't have to mean trading in your favourites - but did you know that even means your cheeky favourites like nachos? Yes, you can still enjoy that Mexican night whilst also lowering your meat consumption - it's a win, win. Here Sam Murphy shares her ultimate black bean nachos and trust us, you're going to want to make double the batch!

Sam says: ‘These are killer. Well, they won’t kill you – but seriously, killer. This is one of my favourite dishes (ever), and I’m so happy that I created it and am able to share it with you. Go make it, now!

ULTIMATE BLACK BEAN NACHOS

Serves 2-3, Preparation time 20 minutes, Cooking time 10 minutes

INGREDIENTS

• 1 x 560g tin young green jackfruit in brine or water, rinsed and drained

• 1 onion, peeled and finely diced

• 1 tbsp coconut oil

• 125ml/4 1/2fl oz salt-free tomato purée

• 125ml/4 1/2fl oz vegetable stock

• 2 tsp smoked paprika

• 2 tsp onion powder

• 1 tsp garlic powder

• 1 tsp ground cumin

• 1/2 tsp ground nutmeg

• 1/2 tsp chipotle chilli powder

• 1/2 tsp dried sage

• 2 tbsp maple syrup or coconut nectar

• 1 tbsp nutritional yeast

• 1 x 400g tin black beans, rinsed and drained

• 125ml/4 1/2lf oz extra water, if needed (to prevent sticking)

For the toppings

• Shop-bought corn chips, cheesy nacho sauce, tomato and mango salsa

• 1 ripe avocado, sliced or mashed with salt, freshly ground black pepper, lime juice and coriander

INSTRUCTIONS:

STEP 1.

Prepare any toppings beforehand and set aside.

STEP 2.

Slice the hard centre part away from the jackfruit chunks and discard, so you are just left with the softer sinewy edges (it will resemble shredded chicken).

STEP 3.

In a non-stick frying pan, fry the onion in the coconut oil until fragrant. Add the tomato purée, vegetable stock, paprika, onion powder, garlic powder, spices, sage and jackfruit to the pan. Simmer over a low-medium heat for 4-5 minutes until some of the liquid has reduced. Using a fork, gently ‘pull’ away at the jackfruit – it will start to shred apart like shredded chicken.

STEP 4.

Add the maple syrup, nutritional yeast and black beans to the saucepan. Add more water to the pan to prevent sticking if necessary then remove from the heat after a few minutes and set aside.

STEP 5.

Begin assembling your nachos by arranging corn chips on a plate. Top with the nacho ‘meat’, cheesy nacho sauce, tomato and mango salsa and avocado. Serve with fresh lime and coriander.

This recipe is by Sam Murphy from her book So Beautifully Real (published by Blink Publishing, RRP £16.99) Keep up to date with Sam on Instagram

