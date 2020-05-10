Mike Tindall has been giving his followers regular glimpses at his home life with wife Zara Tindall and their daughters Mia and Lena - and on Saturday, he shared an incredible snap from their kitchen! It looks like the former rugby player is a keen cook, since his cheeseburgers looked pretty professional, even served up on a rustic wooden board. "Trying the @macandwild build yours at home and pretty happy with how they look!!! Get in my belly!!" he captioned his picture.

Mike shared his cooking efforts on Instagram

The Tindall family appear to have ordered a meal-making kit from London restaurant Mac & Wild. The 'Venimoo' burger packs come with all the trimmings - brioche buns, beef patties, venison patties, cheese slices, salad and condiments. Yum!

We hope Zara and six-year-old Mia helped themselves to a burger, too! Little Lena, who is nearly two, may have even enjoyed a taste. Plenty of Mike's friends and fans were quick to comment on the snap, with one wondering if they were mini slider burgers. "Full size don’t worry about that!" Mike replied.

Mike and Zara live in a house on the Gatcombe Park estate, where they are currently self-isolating during the coronavirus crisis. Speaking during an appearance on Good Morning Britain in April, Zara revealed that the family feel very fortunate to be spending their time in the countryside.

"We're very lucky," she explained. "We're out in the country, we are on the farm, and we've still got to look after the horses. So I can't imagine how hard it is for people in the city. But [we're] trying to stay safe and not put pressure on our NHS."