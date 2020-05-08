Charley Webb has the most indulgent picnic for her children in their back garden - see photo The Emmerdale star shares three sons with her husband Matthew Wolfenden

Actress Charley Webb revealed how she and her sons had spent the bank holiday on Friday, and we're envious! The Emmerdale star shared a photo with her three children to Instagram which showed the four of them sitting on a blanket in the family's garden. There was an open picnic basket behind them, and in front of them sat an incredible spread, the centrepiece of which was five open sandwiches which had been crafted to look like iconic children's character The Gruffalo. Below the delicious snacks, a selection of vegetables had been arranged to look like a forest.

WATCH: Charley Webb shares look inside contemporary Yorkshire home

Charley captioned the impressive image: "We’re staying in our back garden and having our own WonderDen Gruffalo picnic with the yummy New Gruffalo Claws from Organix. I love the BBQ flavour but Bowie loves Cheese & Onion, what’s your favourite flavour? To make your Gruffalo face you’ll need, 1 mushroom, 1 carrot, raisins, cucumber, your gruffalo claw crisps and your pitta. I’d love to see your pictures. Swipe across to see ours @organixfood #WonderDen #ad."

Charley shared the imaginative snack with her Instagram followers

Her fans admired the star's creativity, commenting: "Absolutely brilliant," "This is amazing," and: "What a beautiful picture Charley. Such a lovely family. Love seeing all your posts. Great idea as well. I have 3 kids definitely need to try this [heart emoji]." Other followers focused on the sweet behind-the-scenes glimpse of the star's family life, writing: "Cutest little family! hope you’re all keeping safe," and: "You have such a beautiful family, it's wonderful seeing all the memories you make together and to see how much love you all have for each other is truly heartwarming xxx Thanks for sharing the happiness xxx."

The 32-year-old is married to her co-star from the Yorkshire-set soap, Matthew Wolfenden, and the couple share sons Buster, ten, Bowie, four, and Ace Gene, who will turn one in July.

