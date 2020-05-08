Jamie Oliver has another star in the making! The TV chef's son Buddy, nine, has his own mini cooking series on his dad's YouTube channel, but on Friday, the little boy was joined by a new co-host – his older sister Petal! The 11-year-old helped her brother to make fro-yo out of bananas while their proud dad filmed them in the kitchen of their Essex country home. The pair had fun showing viewers how to make the frozen treat, which they presented in cones and topped with chocolate shavings and cinnamon. At the end of the video, the siblings shouted out for their three-year-old brother River, who excitedly ran from the garden after hearing that there was ice cream. "Wow, that's so big," he exclaimed.

Jamie Oliver's daughter Petal joined her brother Buddy on his YouTube cooking series

The famous cook shares five children with wife Jools Oliver. The pair are also parents to teenage daughters, Poppy, 18, and Daisy, 17. Jamie has previously opened up about his children following in their dad's footsteps and revealed that Buddy was showing the most interest in cooking. Chatting on podcast Table Manners with Jessie Ware in 2019, the dad-of-five said: "I haven't achieved any graft out of the teenagers thus far, I've given them loads of options and they could earn very well out of me but they just aren't interested. But they are working at school so there you go. Buddy, however, my nine-year-old, is amazing. He knows everyone here [in Jamie's kitchen], he is as cute as they come."

VIDEO: Watch Buddy make his first appearance on This Morning

Jamie continued: "He knows how to use a knife, he can cook. He will do a ten-hour shift, for real. In the school holidays, he will come with me and start at 5.30am. I don't make him by the way. But he gets coined for it. He has money in his back pocket. He bought his mum a birthday present and Jools was like 'did you give him money?' but no, he bought that with cash that he earnt in the school holidays. I think there's hope with him, but who knows." Now, luckily for Jamie, it seems that Petal may be joining the family business in the future too!

Jamie and Jools are doting parents to five children

It's been a busy time for the Oliver family, who during the lockdown, have celebrated three birthdays, as Poppy, Daisy and Petal all turned another year older. The girls were treated to special cakes made by Jamie, and they found creative ways to mark the special occasions. The entire family have also made appearances in Jamie's recent cooking show, Jamie: Keep Cooking Carry On, where he has shared easy recipes for the nation to cook during lockdown. It was a team effort for all involved, and Jools and Buddy were even credited as the cameramen.

