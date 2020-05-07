Love having eggs for breakfast? Try this super posh brunch idea for your bank holiday weekend treat How to make the ultimate Fairfax egg dish from eggslut

If you're missing your brunch outings, you need to try this next-level egg sandwich. The Fairfax began as a chef team meal in a two Michelin star restaurant before becoming the first signature dish at eggslut, one of the coolest eateries around the world.

Eggslut chefs tasted at least 50 different buns to ensure they got the fluffiness and lightness just right. A sweet brioche bun balances the slightly salty eggs, but if you don’t have this available just make sure that whatever bun you use is warmed before placing your eggs in it.

INGREDIENTS

3 eggs

Knob of butter

Pinch of chives

Sriracha mayonnaise or sriracha and mayonnaise

Mild cheddar cheese

Bread bun - eggslut use a brioche bun to balance the slightly salty eggs

Onion (caramelised by cooking slowly in a pan for 30 minutes)

METHOD

Step 1.

Start with a cold pan, crack your eggs in straight in and throw in a nub of butter. Stir the eggs and butter together before turning on the heat

When the yolks and the whites of the eggs have created a uniform colour, it’s time to put your pan on the heat.

Step 2.

Using a spatula to turn the eggs will not agitate the proteins, this creates a deliciously velvety texture. When mixing your eggs, scrape the bottom of the pan to fold your eggs over almost as though you’re creating layers. When the eggs are no longer loose and they stay together, they’re ready!

Step 3.

Add a sprinkling of chives on top of your eggs and take them out of the pan so they won’t continue to cook.

Step 4.

Place your perfectly cooked eggs between your warmed brioche bun, and add Siracha mayonnaise to give the dish a slight kick.

Step 5.

Add a slice of melted cheddar cheese on top.

Step 6.

Lastly, place caramelised onion on top of the creamy cheddar cheese and serve.