How to bake no-knead bread – simple enough for the kids to make! Watch our video tutorial for no-knead bread

Feel a bit left out of the bread baking phenomenon going on right now? Well, we have the easiest recipe for you to try at home – and it doesn't involve any kneading (notoriously the toughest part to perfect). This recipe only requires five ingredients, a bit of mixing, waiting then baking. Follow the video tutorial below for some extra help…

WATCH: How to make no-knead bread

INGREDIENTS

330 g of strong flour

180 g of still water

20 g of extra virgin olive oil

15 g fresh yeast (or 6 grams of powdered yeast)

10 g of Salt

INSTRUCTIONS

Step 1

In a large bowl, add the flour, olive oil, salt, yeast and water. Mix into a dough.

Step 2

Cover with film and leave somewhere warm for 1 hour

Step 3

Preheat the oven to 220 degrees

Step 4

Sprinkle flour on a surface

Step 5

Roll the dough into a ball, then score the surface with a knife

Step 6

Place the dough in a large saucepan and cover with a lid

Step 7

Place in the preheated oven for 40 minutes. Serve and enjoy!

