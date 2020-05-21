Sophie Hamilton
How to make no-knead bread at home in lockdown. Follow our video tutorial and recipe to bake this simple loaf
Feel a bit left out of the bread baking phenomenon going on right now? Well, we have the easiest recipe for you to try at home – and it doesn't involve any kneading (notoriously the toughest part to perfect). This recipe only requires five ingredients, a bit of mixing, waiting then baking. Follow the video tutorial below for some extra help…
WATCH: How to make no-knead bread
INGREDIENTS
Ingredients for no-knead bread
- 330 g of strong flour
- 180 g of still water
- 20 g of extra virgin olive oil
- 15 g fresh yeast (or 6 grams of powdered yeast)
- 10 g of Salt
INSTRUCTIONS
Instructions for no-knead bread
Step 1
In a large bowl, add the flour, olive oil, salt, yeast and water. Mix into a dough.
Step 2
Cover with film and leave somewhere warm for 1 hour
Step 3
Preheat the oven to 220 degrees
Step 4
Sprinkle flour on a surface
Step 5
Roll the dough into a ball, then score the surface with a knife
Step 6
Place the dough in a large saucepan and cover with a lid
Step 7
Place in the preheated oven for 40 minutes. Serve and enjoy!
