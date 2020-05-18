5 easy baking swaps if you can't get flour, eggs and other basic ingredients The answer lies in your store cupboard…

Since lockdown began in March, the whole country's gone a little bonkers over baking – banana bread, cookies, homemade loaves - you name it, we're making it. However, it's so frustrating when you have a recipe in mind but you can't get hold of the basic ingredients you need like eggs and flour. That's where Moyra Fraser comes in, author of Bonne Maman: The Seasonal Collection and Bonne Maman: Breakfast Savoir-Faire. Moyra has come up with some brilliant store cupboard swaps which work just as well. Take a look…

Eggs

Replace one egg with any of these other ingredients:

3 tbsp mayonnaise

3 tbsp golden flaxseed soaked in 3 tbsp cold water

1 mashed ripe banana with ¼ tsp baking powder

Self-raising flour

Mix 1tsp baking powder with 100g plain flour.

Chocolate

Replace 25g chocolate with 3 tbsp cocoa powder and 1 tbsp softened butter.

Butter

Try using pureed cooked apple, mashed banana or pureed prunes. For best results, use an equal volume of the substitute i.e. replace ½ cup butter with ½ cup apple puree etc.

Buttermilk

A mixture of milk and lemon juice works well. Roughly 1 tbsp lemon juice for every 150ml milk, then leave to stand for 5 minutes before using.

We love these tips! They'll definitely become regular baking hacks in our kitchens…

