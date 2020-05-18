Sophie Hamilton
These 5 easy baking swaps are so clever! Discover the alternative ingredients you can use for eggs, flour, chocolate and more in your lockdown recipes
Since lockdown began in March, the whole country's gone a little bonkers over baking – banana bread, cookies, homemade loaves - you name it, we're making it. However, it's so frustrating when you have a recipe in mind but you can't get hold of the basic ingredients you need like eggs and flour. That's where Moyra Fraser comes in, author of Bonne Maman: The Seasonal Collection and Bonne Maman: Breakfast Savoir-Faire. Moyra has come up with some brilliant store cupboard swaps which work just as well. Take a look…
Eggs
Replace one egg with any of these other ingredients:
- 3 tbsp mayonnaise
- 3 tbsp golden flaxseed soaked in 3 tbsp cold water
- 1 mashed ripe banana with ¼ tsp baking powder
Self-raising flour
Mix 1tsp baking powder with 100g plain flour.
Chocolate
Replace 25g chocolate with 3 tbsp cocoa powder and 1 tbsp softened butter.
Bonne Maman: Breakfast Savoir-Faire, £6.99, Amazon
Butter
Try using pureed cooked apple, mashed banana or pureed prunes. For best results, use an equal volume of the substitute i.e. replace ½ cup butter with ½ cup apple puree etc.
Buttermilk
A mixture of milk and lemon juice works well. Roughly 1 tbsp lemon juice for every 150ml milk, then leave to stand for 5 minutes before using.
We love these tips! They'll definitely become regular baking hacks in our kitchens…
Visit bonnemaman.co.uk
