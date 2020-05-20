The Queen's pastry chefs reveal her personal scone recipe - perfect for a family garden party! High tea, scones, jam and clotted cream…

The British summer has come early this year, which means we're all outdoors enjoying the good weather. Fancy throwing a family garden party just like Her Majesty the Queen? Then you'll need her personal scone recipe – which is handy, as we have just that. On the royal family's Instagram page, royal pastry chefs have kindly shared the recipe to the fruit scones they serve at Buckingham Palace garden parties.

They posted: "Every year at Garden Parties across The Royal Residences, over 27,000 cups of tea, 20,000 sandwiches and 20,000 slices of cake are consumed! The Royal Pastry Chefs are happy to share their recipe for fruit scones, which traditionally would be served at Buckingham Palace every summer. Remember to tag us in your #royalbakes creations!"

INGREDIENTS

Ingredients for the Queen's fruit scones

500g Plain Flour

28g Baking Powder

94g Butter

86g Sugar

2 Whole Eggs

140ml Butter Milk

100g Sultanas - a type of raisin (Cover in hot water and leave to soak for 30 minutes)

One of the Queen's famous garden parties

INSTRUCTIONS

Instructions for the Queen's fruit scones

Step 1

Preheat oven to 180 C

Step 2

Mix the flour, baking powder, butter and sugar together in a bowl, until a crumb is formed

Step 3

In a separate bowl, whisk the eggs and buttermilk together

Step 4

Add the liquid to the crumb mixture. Continue to mix the dough, until it is smooth

Step 5 (Optional)

Add the sultanas, and mix until evenly distributed

Step 6

Remove the dough from the bowl, flatten the dough and cover. Leave to rest for approximately 30 minutes

Step 7

Roll out the dough to a thickness of 2.5 cm and cut to the desired shape

Step 8

Rest the scones for another 20 minutes

Step 9

Gently egg was the top of the scones

Step 10

Bake in the oven for 10-12 minutes until golden brown

Step 11

Cool before serving with jam and clotted cream. Enjoy!

