John Torode and Lisa Faulkner's 'naughty' pizza sandwich recipe is the perfect half-term treat for kids in lockdown

Kate Thomas
MasterChef star John Torode and wife Lisa Faulkner's latest cooking tutorial is a quick and easy mozzarella toastie, inspired by their romantic trip to Venice
John Torode and his wife Lisa Faulkner have delighted fans with another cooking tutorial – revealing how to make the "best toasted sandwich in the world". The bold claim was followed up with a super simple recipe for their "gorgeous and very naughty" pizza toastie, inspired by their romantic holiday to Venice a few years ago. Involving minimal ingredients and effort, the mouth-watering treat is the perfect lunch for children on half-term. We can't wait to try this!
WATCH: John Torode and Lisa Faulkner make a "very naughty" toastie
In the light-hearted video, the pair also shared some sweet memories from their getaway to Italy. "We went to Venice a couple of years ago and found these sandwiches, they were amazing", Lisa explained. "We sat in this tiny little café with blue plastic seats. It was just us and this elderly couple, and we asked for it and they smiled at us - they obviously knew we had come specially to get this sandwich!"
John added: "To find somewhere cheap in Venice, especially for the locals - it was really very, very good. It's a cross between French toast and a mozzarella sandwich – really, can you get any better than that?". High praise indeed! Read on for the super speedy recipe…
John & Lisa’s Weekend Kitchen is returning to ITV on Saturday mornings from June 6
INGREDIENTS
Ingredients for a Mozzarella in Carrozza toasted sandwich
- 2 slices of white bread
- Butter
- 1 egg, beaten
- Splash of milk
- Dash of flour
- Tomato sauce – tinned, spicy, salsa – you decide
- Mozzarella
METHOD
How to make a Mozzarella in Carrozza toasted sandwich
Step 1
Mix an egg with a splash of milk and a dash of flour in a jug. Season well with salt and pepper
Step 2
Butter your white bread and spread the tomato sauce on top
Step 3
Add your mozzarella slices– don't hold back on the cheese! Assemble the sandwich
Step 4
Transfer half the egg mixture into a shallow dish and dip the sandwich into the bowl. Pour the second half of the mixture on top. Press down until the liquid has been absorbed
Step 5
Fry your sandwich in a pan over medium heat for about four minutes. Flip twice to ensure each side is golden and the cheese is melted.
Step 6
Remove from the pan and cut into quarters. Serve with fresh basil, a salad or chilli sauce!
