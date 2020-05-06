John Torode bakes delicious cheat muffins - and they remind him of surprising childhood hobby The Masterchef star said the baking temperature reminded him of this sport!

We're struggling to keep up with Lisa Faulkner and John Torode's delicious homemade treats amid the coronavirus lockdown! The pair share incredible recipes on their Instagram accounts on a daily bases, but the cheat muffins they baked on Tuesday have got to be one of our favourites - especially since John shared a glimpse into his childhood during the cooking process.

John revealed the cooking temperature reminded him of skateboarding

When discussing what temperature to set the oven in order to cook the muffins, 180 degrees, the Masterchef star made a funny revelation about his childhood hobbies. "I always remember 180 as being half a circle. I don't know why - I think it's got something to do with skateboards. We used to do 180s, 360s, tictacs - all those things we used to do on our skateboard." He went on to reveal his tricks didn't always go to plan, stating, "I fell off my skateboard once." Oh dear!

One hobby we can't fault him on, though, is his cooking abilities. Speaking of the easy dessert, John said: "We had some bread leftover, we had some frozen berries in the fridge, we like a bread and butter pudding. So it's sort of a bread and butter pudding muffin." His wife added: "We did some for breakfast - savoury ones. And now we're going to do sweet ones, just as a nice snack." And in the interest of using up items in the house, the pair even used Halloween-themed muffin cases! Keep scrolling to make what John described as "the bread pudding version of a jam tart"…

John Torode and Lisa Faulkner's cheat fruit muffins

INGREDIENTS

4 slices of bread cut into cubes

2 eggs

300 milk

1 tbsp sugar

1 tbsp of self-raising flour (optional)

Vanilla extract

2 handfuls of frozen berries

INSTRUCTIONS

Mix all the ingredients together and spoon the mixture into greased muffin tins. Cook at 180C for 25 minutes. For the final touches, John joked, "A little dusting of icing sugar and it's like Christmas," to which Lisa replied, "Can we have summer first, please?"

