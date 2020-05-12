John Torode and Lisa Faulkner revealed some very exciting news on Tuesday – their TV show John and Lisa's Weekend Kitchen has been re-commissioned! The husband and wife took to Instagram stories to reveal to their followers they will be back on our screens very soon and also explained details on how it would be filmed amid the social distancing restrictions.

Captioning the video, "We wanted you to be the first to know!" Lisa told her followers: "So we have some exciting news, our Weekend Kitchen has been recommissioned!" MasterChef host John then interjected and added further: "John and Lisa's Weekend Kitchen is back and it will be on Saturday mornings and it will be showing on ITV in the early part of the summer, but of course we've got to film it don't we?"

John and Lisa's Weekend Kitchen show will be back on screens in the summer

Lisa, who worked as an actress before she became a celebrity chef, explained: "So we're going to be filming it next week [with] social distancing, and everything sorted," to which John, 54, added: "And because we live together we can actually be next to each other, she can't get away from me, as much as she'd liked to I'm still there!" Meanwhile the couple, who married last October after meeting on MasterChef back in 2010, have been keeping busy while living in lockdown doing what they do best – cooking and sharing their delicious recipes.

Earlier on Tuesday, the two posted an Instagram TV video of themselves cooking a hot and sour noodle soup, and many of their followers took the opportunity to congratulate them on the news of their new show. One person commented underneath: "I'm so glad you have been commissioned to do another series well done carnt wait to watch on Saturdays [sic]", while another said: "That's good news about John and Lisa weekend show. They have been showing it on Sunday mornings. But from last year. It's really good."

