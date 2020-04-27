John Torode's bread and butter muffins are the perfect homeschooling breakfast

John Torode and his wife Lisa Faulkner have been cooking up a storm while the nation remains in lockdown amid the COVID-19 crisis - and their latest recipe is a life-saver for parents homeschooling their children! For a quick and easy breakfast to serve up before the kids start their online lessons, Masterchef star John suggests making bread and butter muffins. The bite-sized breakfast can be prepared and cooked in advance so all you need to do is simply heat them on the day, or they can even be served cold. John has tasted many dishes over his career, so when he says they're "ace cold", we believe him!

In the cooking tutorial he posted to Instagram, the celebrity chef described them as: "Bread and butter pudding with breakfast things in them - bacon, tomato, cheese." Now, we know what you're thinking - the classic bread and butter pudding contains custard, so the thought of adding meat is not overly appealing. But fear not, it won't be the same trifle cooking disaster Rachel suffered in Friends! The savoury recipe binds the bread and other ingredients together using eggs instead of custard. The pair went on to explain the recipe can be easily customised for vegetarians or those with a sweet tooth - and we bet kids will be excited to hear they're allowed pudding for breakfast!

John and Lisa recently celebrated their six-month wedding anniversary, marking the day by wearing their wedding outfits around the house, and even braving a very messy "celebratory lunch". Lisa wore her bridal gown - a cap-sleeve fitted design with a lace bodice - and John wore his groom's suit as the couple cooked homemade burgers. Some fans were horrified about the idea of them ruining their outfits! One user commented on Lisa's Instagram post: "Oh my GOD, put an apron on @lisafaulknercooks." Another added: "Bit worried you might splash something on your lovely outfits!" Luckily, their muffin recipe isn't nearly as messy. Take a look...

John Torode's bread and butter breakfast muffins

INGREDIENTS

4 slices of bread cut into small cubes

3 eggs

300 ml of milk

A handful of grated cheese

6 rashers of bacon

Optional parsley/mustard/tomatoes

INSTRUCTIONS

Grease the muffin tin.

Beat the eggs and milk together with salt and pepper. Add the cheese, bread and some chopped bacon. Alternatively, you can line the cups with a rasher of bacon.

Spoon into the muffin tray and bake at 180C for 20 minutes

