Queen Elizabeth is known for her traditional taste in food and enjoying simple British cuisine. Former royal chef Darren McGrady, who worked for the Royal Family from 1982 to 1993, has given the public an insight into the monarch's tastes over the years. He previously told HELLO! Online: "The Queen never was a foodie… for the most part she stuck to the same dishes week in week out."

But what about some of her most unexpected dinner table quirks? We've rounded up some of the monarch's most unconventional eating habits here…

Queen Elizabeth has some very unexpected dining habits

Garlic is banned

It's well known that the Royals never eat garlic. Aside from Her Majesty not enjoying the taste, The Duchess of Cornwall previously confirmed it was a 'no-no' during an during an appearance on MasterChef Australia. Asked whether it was to do with the etiquette of meeting people during royal engagements, Camilla agreed and joked "you always have to lay off the garlic".

No starches at dinner

Perhaps the secret to Elizabeth's long rule is her healthy, low carb dinner habit. The royal is said to never eat starches while dining alone – meaning pasta, potatoes and rice are off the menu. We wish we had the discipline!

Eating out of Tupperware

The Queen loves fresh fruit, but it seems she isn't particular about how it's presented to her. Her receptacle of choice? The humble Tupperware! Darren McGrady once told Marie Claire: "People always say, 'Oh, the Queen must eat off gold plates with gold knives and forks.' Yes, sometimes… but at Balmoral she’d eat fruit from a plastic yellow Tupperware container."

The Queen, pictured with Prince Philip, is known for having a sweet tooth

No crusts on sandwiches

The Queen enjoys a sandwich just like the rest of us, and her favourite is said to be tuna mayo filling with cucumber. However, she reportedly dislikes eating the crusts. Former royal chef, Owen Hodgson, recalled to The Telegraph: "A chef told me off for serving the sandwiches with crusts."

Eating bananas with a knife and fork

Perhaps one of the strangest reports about Queen Elizabeth's dining habits is her method of eating bananas. In order to avoid looking "like a monkey" at the dinner table, Her Majesty eats them with a knife and fork! She apparently slices the top and bottom off with a knife, before chopping the fruit into small pieces and tucking in with cutlery.

Bringing cake on her travels

The Queen is partial to chocolate biscuit cake and is thought to snack on a small piece each day. This means that wherever she goes, the cake tin comes too! "I used to travel on the train from London to Windsor Castle with the biscuit cake in a tin on my knee. It was half eaten", Darren told The Huffington Post.

