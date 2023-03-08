Princess Anne's favourite dinner party dish is this tinned meat pie It's British Pie Week! Would you eat the Princess Royal's favourite meaty dish?

Princess Anne is known for her no-fuss approach to life, and her eating habits very much reflect her down-to-earth personality. The royal previously revealed her ridiculously easy dessert hack when she is hosting dinner guests – and it's the last thing you'd expect from the Queen's daughter!

When we think of royal banquets, we envisage lavish table decorations, indulgent menus and glamorous dress codes, but a personal invite to dine with the Princess Royal is much like dining from the average household kitchen. Anne, who has lived at her lavish 730-acre estate, Gatcombe Park, since 1976, has reportedly been known to serve her dinner guests 10p desserts and tinned pies! Watch what happened when we tried her daily diet in the clip below...

The 72-year-old royal prefers simplicity over fuss, opting to serve her dinner guests "pork pies" or "anything by Fray Bentos," a supermarket brand of tinned meat pies.

According to MailOnline, the Princess prefers to serve "whichever she could defrost the quickest," along with boiled potatoes and either peas or green beans.

Regarding her speedy meal choices, Anne previously explained: "After all, one wants everyone out of the house by 9.15pm at the latest. For pudding, I pass them a choc ice to eat in the car."

Yes, you read that right. Dessert when dining with Anne at the palace would be a plain and simple chocolate-coated ice cream bar, typically costing just 15p from most supermarkets. We admire her frivolity!

The royal's menu might seem simplistic, but there's no denying Anne's wicked humour and quick wit would make her the ultimate dinner host.

Princess Anne isn't the only royal to favour 'normal' food over five-star catering, either. Former royal chef Darren McGrady remembers how Princess Diana used to take Prince William and Prince Harry to McDonald's on Saturday afternoons, insisting the young boys were after the toys that came with their Happy Meal.

The Queen is also said to enjoy burgers when at her Scotland residence, Balmoral Castle – although admittedly these aren't from McDonald's, but instead whipped up on the grill by her trusted palace chefs.

