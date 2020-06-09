Lacey Turner made sure her husband Matt Kay celebrated his birthday in lockdown with a homemade cake. Although the EastEnders star didn't seem too impressed with her creation, the birthday boy certainly enjoyed it by sharing a snap of the cookie cake on social media. Covered in melted chocolate chips, the large cookie boasted several candles, which spelt out the words, "happy birthday".

"Start the day as I mean to go on, thanks @laceyturner," he simply wrote, while the actress added: "#nogreatbritishbaker." Earlier on in the day, doting wife Lacey shared a series of rare snaps of her beau as she paid tribute to him. "Happy birthday my love," she gushed. "Thank you for being our best friend, the best husband and best daddy in the whole wide. We love you forever and ever."

Lacey Turner made this cookie cake for her husband

The celebration comes over two months after Matt pulled out all the stops for Lacey's 32nd birthday amid the coronavirus pandemic. At the time, her partner printed out the logos of various restaurants and cafes and plastered them across the house. For breakfast it was a coffee and croissant at "Caffé Nero" before he took her to "The Ivy" for dinner – they then ended the day with a drink at the "Queen Vic". She wrote: "Then we went to my favourite pub for a quick drink! The Queen Vic!" The star told her husband: "Thank you for making my birthday to special! Love you forever and ever."

Meanwhile, over the past year, Lacey has been enjoying maternity leave. Although EastEnders bosses are yet to reveal when the mum-of-one will make her return as Stacey Fowler on the show, it's expected the actress will make gradual appearances over the course of the year when lockdown restrictions ease. Lacey and childhood sweetheart Matt became parents to their little girl Dusty last summer, two years after tying the knot in Ibiza.

