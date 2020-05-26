Dee Koppang pulled out all the stops for her husband Dermot O'Leary's birthday, which fell on Sunday of the May bank holiday weekend. Instead of presenting him with a homemade birthday cake, which is how most of the country has been forced to do amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Dee got her hands on an incredible cake from Claire Ptak, who happens to be the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's wedding cake designer.

Dee Koppang shared a photo of the stunning design by Claire Ptak on Instagram

Taking to Instagram, the 41-year-old shared a picture of the stunning design from Claire's London bakery Violet Cakes, complete with white buttercream icing, fresh strawberries and pink writing that spelt out 'Happy Birthday Dermot.' We reckon the royals would approve of the gorgeous cake! Dee simply captioned the post with strawberry and cherry emojis and tagging the royal-approved baker, who commented with several love heart emojis. Claire wasn't the only one who loved the picture, with another of her followers adding, "Yum!!! Happy birthday!" Several of Dermot's friends also sent him well-wishes, including Daisy Lowe who wrote, "Happy birthday lovely @radioleary this year is going to be a cracker!!!"

Claire shot to fame in 2018 after creating Meghan and Harry's non-traditional lemon and elderflower wedding cake, which was presented on three separate gold goblets adorned with fresh peonies and roses. She has since also created a wedding cake for fashion designer Henry Holland and his partner David Hodgson, which she described as the "second most challenging cake" she's ever made. Complete with eight tiers including Battenberg and chocolate cakes, we can see why!

Claire Ptak was the mastermind behind Harry and Meghan's royal wedding cake

However, not all of her sweet treats are complex to make; the royal-approved baker took to Instagram to share a delicious chocolate chip recipe that fans rushed to replicate during the coronavirus lockdown. Claire's cookies from her book The Violet Bakery Cookbook follow the traditional recipe with just one unusual twist - instead of using whole eggs, she uses just the yolks to create delicious cookies with a "beautiful texture." We think we'll leave the complicated birthday and wedding cakes to the professionals and stick to trying her cookies for now...

