Mrs Hinch has a busy month ahead, as she is not only planning her son Ronnie's first birthday celebrations but also recently threw a party for another member of the family - her pet dog Henry. Nicknamed 'handsomes' by Sophie Hinchliffe, the pampered spaniel was treated to presents, silver balloons spelling out his name and even a decadent picnic. And did you spot his two birthday cakes?

To mark his fifth birthday, Mrs Hinch presented Henry with one cake from The Barking Bakery which was topped with yoghurt and surrounded with bone-shaped biscuits, complete with a personalised message written on the top. The second was a smaller one made up entirely of small gravy bones held together with blue ribbon - and judging by the fact that Henry was enthusiastically tucking into it, it must have been tasty!

Next to a picture of the birthday pup dressed in a party hat in the garden surrounded by his goodies, Mrs Hinch wrote: "If only he realised how much joy he brings to our lives, how grateful we are to have him and just how loved he is. Happy 5th birthday to our handsomes Henry! We hope you’ve enjoyed your day so far. It’s time to head over to your favourite field and then get settled on the sofa with our favourite blanket. We love you lots, our fur boy. Love mum Dad and Ronnie." Stacey Solomon was among the first of her followers to share her delight at the sweet celebrations, writing: "Happy birthday beautiful boy," while celebrity makeup artist Mikey Phillips added: "This is EVERYTHING!!!!! Happy Birthday, Henry."

Over the weekend, the mum-of-one shared her detailed plans for Ronnie's first birthday, and if they look anything like Henry's then he's in for a treat! Mrs Hinch also revealed she had started practising her baking skills by preparing a batch of vanilla butterfly cupcakes, so we can't wait to see more delicious family celebrations in the Hinch household.

