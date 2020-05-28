Jamie Oliver is treated to the ultimate salted caramel birthday cake - and it looks too good to eat! The celebrity chef is one lucky man!

Jamie Oliver certainly celebrated his birthday in style! Despite being in lockdown, the celebrity chef was treated to the most amazing cake, which was dripped in salted caramel and chocolate sauce. Taking to his Instagram page on Thursday to share a series of snaps, the TV star – who turned 45 – thanked baking twins Rozzie and Lizzie Batchelar for their masterpiece, as well as sending a heartfelt thanks to his fans for their warm wishes.

"Morning guys I just wanna say a massive thank you for all the lovely messages on my birthday yesterday," he wrote. "I had a really lovely day, very peaceful mostly and relaxed mostly and surrounded by my dear family which makes me very happy." He added: "Definitely feel grateful for my family and friends and the kindness you guys on Instagram give."

Turning his attention to the birthday cake, Jamie continued: "I did have a little delivery of a mega cake made by the lovely baking twins @lizziebatchelar and @rozziebatchelar very kind speechless. So yes 45!! Damn that went fast... What happens in the next 45!!?? Anyway big love guys x x x." The cake itself featured layers of vanilla flavoured frosting and was decorated with gold-dusted chocolate bites as well as edible flower petals and nuts. There were also banners, which had the words, "Negroni time" and "Happy birthday Jamie, you're the best" emblazoned across.

Meanwhile, the milestone comes shortly after Jamie and his wife Jools marked the birthdays of their three daughters - Poppy, Daisy, and Petal. The girls were treated to show-stopping cakes made by Jamie, and they found creative ways to mark the special occasions, including an at-home disco, which saw the family all dress up for a night in to mark Daisy's 17th birthday.