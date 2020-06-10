Holly Willoughby's picnic hack is perfect for summer in the park The This Morning star shared the hack live on air

Holly Willoughby let viewers into a little secret during Wednesday's installment of This Morning, and it's one of the best picnic hacks we've heard in ages! The mother-of-three revealed a nifty way to keep straws in canned drinks while on the go – simply slide the ringpull over the opening of your drink and place your straw through the now-smaller hole, and according to Holly, your straw won't budge!

WATCH: Holly reveals her surprising ringtone

Needless to say, This Morning fans were left impressed by Holly's titbit, and took to Twitter to say so. "Life hack, thanks Holly Willoughby!" wrote one, while a second enthusiastically tweeted: "One of the best tips ever from This Morning. Thanks Holly, that will come in very handy." A third added: "@hollywilloughby @thismorning, your tip on using the opening of a can to hold [a] straw, amazing. You learn something new every day!"

'That is a woman who has drunk a lot out of tins' 😂 @Schofe@hollywills' life hack could save a lot of straws this summer! 🥤



We try tipples in tins 🍹 👉 https://t.co/9XwfwiicAO pic.twitter.com/vkNyFyT3nn — This Morning (@thismorning) June 10, 2020

Holly shared the hack live on air

Holly isn't the only celebrity to have shared their summer picnic wisdom with fans recently. On Saturday, it was Stacey Solomon who revealed one of her go-to park hacks, and believe it or not, the Loose Women star's tip also involved a straw!

Taking to Instagram ahead of a fun family day out, the mother-of-three told her social media followers about a clever way to ensure that opened crisps don't go stale: simply roll the top of the crisp packet up using a paper straw.

Stacey explained to her followers over the weekend: "I cut a line down the straw, roll down my crisp packets, then slide the straw along the folded edge and it always stays shut. You can open and close it all day and no crisps fall out." With Holly and Stacey's tips combined, picnics on a sunny day will never be the same again!

