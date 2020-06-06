Holly Willoughby enjoys a 'classic British BBQ' – in the rain!

Holly Willoughby didn’t let a spot of drizzle dampen her family time on Saturday. The This Morning host delighted fans with a glimpse into her afternoon activities as she enjoyed a 'classic British BBQ', complete with a waterproof jacket to save her from the rain! The mum-of-three shared a sweet photo on Instagram, highlighting the delicious-looking meats she was whipping up for her husband Dan Baldwin and their children Harry, 11, Chester, five, and Belle, nine. Cooking on the grill were some juicy burgers and steak, while chicken could be seen marinating in some spices on polka dot plates at the side.

Holly Willoughby cooked up a storm on her BBQ

The 39-year-old was gifted her afternoon meal by Jamie Oliver's friend, farmer and TV presenter Jimmy Doherty. Captioning her post, Holly also drew attention to Jimmy's work with Age UK, asking her fans to donate to their cause. She wrote: "Classic British BBQ for lunch today... not even the rain could dampen our spirits. Thank you @jimmyspopup @jimmygarciacatering for our delicious hamper. Never cooked with a @biggreenegg before, loved it! Steak, sausages, burgers... super happy tummies all round! Also, have a look at #donateadinner Jimmy is working with @age_uk to produce and distribute home-cooked meals to the most vulnerable in our society... please help if you can."

Holly Willoughby shares three children with husband Dan Baldwin

Needless to say, Holly's fans were very impressed with her barbequing in less than ideal conditions. One wrote: "Go on Holly, can't beat a good British BBQ in the rain. Keeping it real girl enjoy." Another said: "Good work...... never let the rain compromise BBQ plans." A third added: "Looks delicious. Enjoy!"

Holly certainly had a busy day. Apart from cooking up a storm, she also performed "surgery" on her son Chester's "one true love". "Time for some more Saturday morning rabbit surgery... lost count of the times I've sewn these arms back on... Chester's one true love," she wrote alongside a picture of her with her son's grey bunny on her lap and a needle and thread in her hand.

