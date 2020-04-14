Holly Willoughby had a lovely day on Tuesday as she celebrated her daughter Belle's ninth birthday. Despite being in lockdown, the family made sure the birthday girl had a day to remember, complete with an incredible looking ice cream cake which Holly and Belle had made over the weekend. The This Morning star shared a photo of the creation on Instagram, which had been created from Swiss roll layers and strawberry ice cream, topped off with colourful sweets, and served with whipped cream. In the caption, the Celebrity Juice star wrote: "Reporting back... Ice cream cake was a success! Belle is super happy with her birthday creation... and we are super happy to have such a ray of sunshine in our life... Happy birthday beautiful Belle... keep being you... just as you are... we LOVE you!"

VIDEO: Holly Willoughby reveals Belle's concerns about the tooth fairy

Holly Willoughby and daughter Belle made a tasty looking ice cream birthday cake

Many of Holly's famous friends were quick to wish Belle many happy returns, with Rochelle Humes writing: "Isn't she just [sunshine]. Happy birthday beautiful Belle. Sending lots of hugs," while Emma Bunton wrote: "Happy birthday gorgeous girl." Nicole Appleton added: "Happy birthday beautiful Belle!" While Belle was unable to see her friends on her birthday, she was no doubt delighted that her mum was at home all day, as Holly and her co-host Phillip Schofield are off air on This Morning this week for the Easter holidays.

Belle is Holly and husband Dan's only daughter

While Holly has previously admitted that she isn't confident in the kitchen, the star has been impressing her followers – and herself – with her culinary skills during the coronavirus lockdown. As well as making a birthday cake for her daughter, the mother-of-three recently baked some bread from scratch, which went down a treat with her family. Just like everyone else in the country, the star has been experiencing the challenges that come with home-schooling, now that her three children are off school. Holly admitted on a recent episode of This Morning that she hadn't even told her kids that it was the Easter holidays in order to maintain a routine each day, but realised afterwards that they were probably watching her on TV and that she had given the game away.

Holly shares Belle, and son Harry, ten, and Chester, five, with husband Dan Baldwin. The star recently revealed on This Morning that she's never loved her husband more as he has been helping her out with the house-work while self-isolating. She said his efforts have not only been "amazing", but that she has never loved him more. "He's been amazing! He's just sent me a picture of the bed which he's stripped, he's put in the wash, he's put clean sheets on. Right now I have never loved that man more let me tell you. I mean, you can get some serious brownie points guys let me tell you. This works!"

