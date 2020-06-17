Amanda Holden's favourite wine costs just £2 - and it comes in a can The Heart Radio star's vegan wine is a total bargain!

Amanda Holden sipped on a delicious rosé wine as she cooked up a storm in the kitchen on Tuesday night - and her canned choice of drink is perfect for a summer picnic!

"I'm totally embracing cooking from scratch. Tonight it's a Mexican and I have got a vegan wine on the go which is brand new called Hun. It tastes delicious and it's only 69 calories. This is not an ad!" she explained on an Instagram video, which gave fans a peek inside her dinner preparations.

Amanda enjoyed her new vegan wine while cooking dinner

The Heart Radio star stood in the modern kitchen of her London home dressed in a floral green and pink outfit that coincidently matched her wine! Her dark kitchen workbenches were covered with food, including sour cream, fresh limes and avocado, so we imagine some form of homemade guacamole was on her dinner list. But it was her wine in a can that stole the show.

The Heart Radio star was cooking Mexican when she showed off her new wine

Amanda served her tipple in a glass, but Hun's recyclable can is perfect for a cheeky drink on the go, too. The brand's wine varieties include Sauvignon Blanc, pale rosé and low-calorie rosé with a touch of bubbles - which appears to be Amanda's new favourite wine. Costing £2 per can, the Stellenbosch wines are all vegan and will make a perfect addition to the Britain's Got Talent judge's impressive home bar.

Amanda Holden shares glimpse inside her kitchen while cooking dinner

In a recent TikTok video, the mother-of-two could be seen standing in front of a table filled with cocktail making equipment, which included straws and wine bottles. Behind her, a unit filled with bottles of liquor could be seen. Fans were envious of the star's impressive drinks collection, with one commenting: "Your home bar has more booze than our local pub! Love it," while another wrote: "Nice gin collection." A third added: "Can we please talk about how well-stocked your bar is?"

