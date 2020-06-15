Amanda Holden shows off stunning grey home entrance – complete with pineapple lamp The BGT judge bought the home with her husband in 2015

Amanda Holden has been entertaining her followers with her funny Tik Tok videos, and luckily for us, the last one was filmed in her hallway – which is stunning!

Taking part in the latest challenge for the video sharing app, the Britain's Got Talent judge could be seen zipping her hoodie at the same time as the noise plays in the song she is recording it to. During the 20-second clip, Amanda can be seen coming down her stairs before walking out of her front door, clearly showing off her entrance hall.

MORE: Inside Amanda Holden's 2 beautiful houses in Surrey and the Cotswolds

Loading the player...

WATCH Amanda Holden show off her entrance hall whilst taking part in the latest Tik Tok challenge

The gorgeous space is painted and decorated in grey, with the walls, doors, blinds and even décor all in the same hue. Just in front of the stairs, the 49-year-old has a window, where a white orchid is placed, and underneath a gorgeous grey window seat which also works as a storage box.

On the other side, a wooden hall table can be seen with a quirky pineapple-shaped gold and grey lamp placed on top.

Fans complimented the gorgeous decor

Fans who follow the radio presenter will know that she loves pineapples and they feature in several of the rooms, whether it be in the form of a lamp or wallpaper.

SEE: Amanda Holden joined by her family to recreate must-see baby photo

The clip and sneak peek inside her entrance hall was a hit with fans, with many commenting on how gorgeous it is. "Your house is lovely," wrote one. Another one was clearly impressed with the matching grey everywhere and wanting to replicate it, asked: "What's the colour and brand of the paint on the walls and woodwork- it's an exact match."

Amanda has previously shown her front door

"I like your grey walls, looks really smart and modern," added a third follower.

Amanda, her husband Chris and their two daughters are currently-self-isolating in their Surrey house, which the couple bought in 2015 and recently renovated. Thankfully, she isn't shy about showing off her gorgeous rooms on Instagram, much to the delight of her more than one million followers.