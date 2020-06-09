Kate Thomas
The HELLO! Cookery special brings together 55 royal and celeb favourite recipes – and it's available to download for just 99p
We've been perfecting our cooking skills during the coronavirus lockdown, trying everything from family-friendly recipes to baking our own bread. Top of our list of must-try recipes is the incredible Dining Like Downton Abbey section where you can learn all the tricks to cooking up a banquet good enough for the Crawleys.
SEE MORE: Try one of Prince Philip's signature recipes
As well as giving you an insight into how to dine like Downton, HELLO!'s new summer Cookery special brings together all the best recipes beloved by the royals and celebrities alike in one handy digital magazine – for the bargain price of 99p.
HELLO!s cookery special is available now on Apple or Andriod for 99p
The bumper edition is packed with 55 mouth-watering recipes - from romantic meal ideas perfect for spicing up lockdown with your other half to fun desserts to help keep the kids entertained over summer. There's also plenty of royal-approved treats, including the secret method to bake Prince William's favourite chocolate cake. Delicious!
Here's a taste of what's on offer in our guide to Dining like Downton Abbey. The most demanding of palettes will feel to the manor born with a menu inspired by food served in the hit series.
Dine like you're in Downton during lockdown with HELLO!'s Cookery special
STILTON CANAPÉS WITH BLUEBERRY AND RASPBERRY SALSA
Makes 16. Preparation time: 30 minutes
INGREDIENTS
- 16 mini blinis or small savoury crackers
- 175 g Stilton cheese, sliced
- rocket leaves, to garnish
For the salsa
- 100g blueberries, roughly chopped
- 100g raspberries, roughly chopped
- 1⁄2 small red onion, peeled and chopped
- 1⁄2 green chilli, deseeded and finely chopped
- 1 tbsp capers, drained and chopped
- 2 tbsp fresh coriander, roughly chopped
- 1 tbsp lemon juice
- salt and black pepper
METHOD
Step 1
To make the fruity salsa, mix all the ingredients together in a small bowl and season to taste. Cover the bowl with clingfilm and chill the mixture for 20 minutes to allow the flavours to infuse.
Step 2
Arrange the blinis or crackers on a large serving plate. Top each with a slice of Stilton cheese and place a teaspoon of the salsa on top of the cheese.
Step 3
Garnish each canapé with a rocket leaf, arrange on a platter and serve!
DISCOVER: The Duchess of Cornwall reveals one of her favourite cake recipes
Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.