How to dine like Downton Abbey - the best celeb and royal recipes from HELLO's Cookery special All the best lockdown cooking recipes – for just 99p!

We've been perfecting our cooking skills during the coronavirus lockdown, trying everything from family-friendly recipes to baking our own bread. Top of our list of must-try recipes is the incredible Dining Like Downton Abbey section where you can learn all the tricks to cooking up a banquet good enough for the Crawleys.

As well as giving you an insight into how to dine like Downton, HELLO!'s new summer Cookery special brings together all the best recipes beloved by the royals and celebrities alike in one handy digital magazine – for the bargain price of 99p.

HELLO!s cookery special is available now on Apple or Andriod for 99p

The bumper edition is packed with 55 mouth-watering recipes - from romantic meal ideas perfect for spicing up lockdown with your other half to fun desserts to help keep the kids entertained over summer. There's also plenty of royal-approved treats, including the secret method to bake Prince William's favourite chocolate cake. Delicious!

Here's a taste of what's on offer in our guide to Dining like Downton Abbey. The most demanding of palettes will feel to the manor born with a menu inspired by food served in the hit series.

Dine like you're in Downton during lockdown with HELLO!'s Cookery special

STILTON CANAPÉS WITH BLUEBERRY AND RASPBERRY SALSA

Makes 16. Preparation time: 30 minutes

INGREDIENTS

16 mini blinis or small savoury crackers

175 g Stilton cheese, sliced

rocket leaves, to garnish

For the salsa

100g blueberries, roughly chopped

100g raspberries, roughly chopped

1⁄2 small red onion, peeled and chopped

1⁄2 green chilli, deseeded and finely chopped

1 tbsp capers, drained and chopped

2 tbsp fresh coriander, roughly chopped

1 tbsp lemon juice

salt and black pepper

METHOD

Step 1

To make the fruity salsa, mix all the ingredients together in a small bowl and season to taste. Cover the bowl with clingfilm and chill the mixture for 20 minutes to allow the flavours to infuse.

Step 2

Arrange the blinis or crackers on a large serving plate. Top each with a slice of Stilton cheese and place a teaspoon of the salsa on top of the cheese.

Step 3

Garnish each canapé with a rocket leaf, arrange on a platter and serve!

