No glass required! 9 canned alcoholic beverages to spare the spread of germs this summer Rose in a can, gin in a tin and more

Canned drinks, also known as tinnies, are part and parcel of a British summer. Where the warm weather goes, the tinnies follow, and never has there been more of a need to stock up than now: during the coronavirus pandemic. While the government are looking to open pubs' outdoor areas by 22 June, it would make sense that some may plump for their own canned drinks elsewhere, for fear of spreading germs through glasses. There's also our affinity for picnics in the park and BBQs at home, where canned drinks will most certainly save the day. Here are the very best to get your hands on, from rose in a can to gin in a tin.

SEE: The best garden furniture to buy for BBQs this summer

Summer wouldn't be summer without a Pimms, and now the fruity concoction comes handily mixed with lemonade in a perfectly portable can.

Pimms, £1.80, Tesco

Barefoot's rose wine in a can is infused with peach, strawberries, pears and pineapple for the ultimate summer combo.

Barefoot rose wine, £2.50, Tesco

MORE: Everything you need for the perfect BBQ

Go-to gin label Bombay Sapphire has answered our prayers with its signature tipple in portable form.

Bombay Sapphire gin and tonic, £2.50, Tesco

If cider is your thing, Amazon is offering 10 cans of Kopparberg's favoured strawberry and lime cider for less than £13. That's practically £1 a can.

Kopparberg strawberry and lime cider, £12.99 for 10 cans, Amazon

As much as we love mojitos, we don't love the time they take to make, and now House of Cocktail is saving us all the trouble with its latest tinny.

House of Cocktail mojito, 85p, Tesco

Give your classic Malibu an update with the namesake brand's coconut and pineapple iteration.

Malibu coconut rum and pineapple, £1.80, Tesco

Absolut Mixt is a new range of pre-mixed vodka cocktails in cans that will change life as you know it, including this raspberry and lemon flavour.

Absolut Mixt raspberry and lemon vodka, £1.80, Tesco

House of Cocktail's strawberry daiquiri combines fruit alcohol with strawberry and lime juice with white rum for a delicious drink ideal for al fresco dining.

House of Cocktail strawberry daiquiri, 85p, Tesco

Thomas Tipple nails ready-made mimosas with this passion fruit flavour, using premium ingredients and minimal sugar.

Thomas Tipple passion fruit mimosa, £29.99 for 12 cans, Amazon

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.