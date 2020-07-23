Nadia Sawalha praised following shock confession: 'I dieted my way to obesity' The Loose Women star is enjoying her holiday in Cornwall

Nadia Sawalha is currently enjoying a staycation with her husband Mark Adderley in Cornwall, and the Loose Women star is making the most of her holiday by indulging in a classic Cornish pasty.

The mother-of-two, who shares daughters Kiki-Bee and Maddie with Mark, took the opportunity to speak out about diets and weight on Instagram. Next to a selfie showing Nadia getting her teeth stuck into the tasty cheese and onion pasty, she wrote: "I spent years dieting my way to obesity. Cutting out whole food groups. No carbs, no sugar, no alcohol, no eating, no fat!! It got me nowhere."

The Loose Women star shared the candid post on Instagram

Nadia explained that cutting out certain foods and being restrictive with what she ate only made her crave those foods more. "I would go on a diet. Lose weight. Then put it all back on plus a bit more. Until I was eventually four and a half stone overweight. Breathless and fatigued with achy knees," she added.

"I will never diet again. Mostly (I can still have my down days) I eat without guilt or self-loathing. This doesn’t mean that I would eat a pasty every day! Occasionally works for me, because I actually love to eat healthy home-cooked food most of the time!" Nadia wrote.

Nadia Sawalha has shared a series of photos from her holiday with Mark

Speaking of her motivation behind eating healthy foods, she said she wants to "live a long healthy happy life" and continued: "I love food and I love to nourish my incredible body that has served me so well. It walks for me, dances, cuddles and kisses whenever I want it to AND it gave me my beautiful precious daughters. My body is amazing and I LOVE it!!" The 55-year-old concluded by joking, "Thank you body I’ve been a right cow to you!"

The candid confession was met by an outpouring of praise and support from fans, who rushed to the comments section to write messages such as: "You are and look amazing," and: "So totally relate to this!" A third added: "You really are an inspiration to women. I love to see your posts, REAL PHOTOS. They remind me that we all need to be happy for ourselves. I think you look amazing."

