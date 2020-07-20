Nadia Sawalha has shared snapshots from her ongoing staycation with husband Mark Adderley. The Loose Women star posted a series of images on Instagram, posing makeup-free with her partner as they cosied up together by a sea cave.

Nadia, 55, looks blissfully happy and relaxed in the close-up images, which grow progressively funny in nature, with the couple pulling silly faces in some of the photos.

"We found our own beautifully carved out by the sea cave without a soul in it and took loads of photos!" ;the TV favourite wrote. "To be honest mostly because the light made us look twenty years younger than we are and I'm not gonna lie we loved turning back the lock! But us being us two second in and we were gurning like idiots!"

She continued: "So lovely being away with this one! We already laughed and played more than we have in a long time! A much needed break that we feel so grateful for. Staycations are pretty damn cool. This country of ours has so many beautiful places to visit and @mark_adderley intend to see a lot more of them!"

The couple have been married since 2002 and share two children

Nadia and Mark have been married since June 2002, and together they share two daughters – Kiki, 12, and 17-year-old Maddy. The couple are set to release their own book on homeschooling later on this year, titled, Honey, I Homeschooled the Kids.

Set for release on 3 September, it promises to be an "honest and no holds barred guide for anyone interested in embarking on the homeschooling journey".

The presenter previously shared some of her homeschooling secrets with HELLO!, advising parents not to put too much pressure on themselves. "I'd also advise parents not to get bogged down with the idea that school has to start at 8am and finish at 3pm," she said.

"Forget the constraints of the clock. You need to be flexible. When Kiki told me she needed a bit more sleep, I said: 'Sure,' and we started work later. If you’re working from home, start early and let the kids sleep in," Nadia added. "Teenagers study better after they've had more sleep."