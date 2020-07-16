Andrea McLean jokingly shamed her husband Nick Feeney for eating a Kit Kat in the wrong way on Wednesday, resulting in a huge family debate over the correct way to consume the tasty snack.

READ: 6 parenting techniques Andrea McLean swears by - and some may surprise you

The Loose Women star shared several videos of the family inside the kitchen of their Surrey home on her Instagram Stories. The first shows Nick taking a bite out of both batons of the Kit Kat as though he is eating a regular chocolate bar, and Andrea turned to her daughter and asked: "What's wrong with this picture, Amy?" She replied, "You just don't eat a Kit Kat like that! You have to break it."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Andrea McLean sparks debate with her family over how to eat a Kit Kat

The mother-of-two then took it upon herself to show Nick the correct way to eat one. Referring to the foil wrapper, she said: "Half the joy is sticking your fingernail in and breaking it," before continuing by tucking into the chocolate: "And then you start nibbling the chocolate around the edges like that. That's how you eat a Kit Kat."

Andrea jokingly shamed her husband Nick for eating a Kit Kat in the wrong way

And that wasn't the end of the family debate; Andrea also got her son Finlay involved, but he shocked everyone with his very controversial method. After mum Andrea had walked him through her tutorial, he simply responded by taking a huge bite out of the side, while keeping all the wrappers on!

Aside from no doubt causing much discussion among her followers over the chocolate, Andrea's videos also provided a rare glimpse inside her gorgeous home. In the background, the kitchen's chic minimalist features were visible, including glossy cream cupboards with silver handles, a stainless steel cooker hood and a white island unit with grey leather stools. Meanwhile, when Finlay joined the rest of the family, the camera panned to show that the open-plan kitchen has large cream tiles on the floor which changes to a fluffy grey carpet in the living area.

MORE: Andrea McLean stuns in a Topshop dress - and it's just £20