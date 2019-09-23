Loose Women star Nadia Sawalha lands new family cooking show – details Nadia shared the news on Monday evening on her YouTube channel, Nadia Sawalha and Family

A big congratulations is in order for Loose Women's Nadia Sawalha! The Celebrity MasterChef winner has landed her very own TV show about her family and love of cooking called Nadia's Family Feasts, which will air on ITV. The former EastEnders actress had been teasing some exciting news with her fans on Instagram on Monday morning and later made the announcement during a YouTube Live, alongside her husband Mark Adderley. The star said: "I am getting my own TV show called Nadia's Family Feasts!" She then went on to explain that she was still having to keep a lot of information under wraps, but that she couldn't help get excited when she found out her name was going to be in the programme's title.

Loose Women star Nadia Sawalha has landed her very own family cooking show!

She said: "When I went for the meeting with the producer and I was sitting there and were talking about the show. Because before I went for the meeting I thought I would be really cool. I asked what the show would be called and I went what, like, me? And then I was so excited! Maybe it's just egotistical but there is something really exciting about your name being in the title. So that's ITV, so thank you ITV, I love you." Nadia also revealed that her dad, actor Nadim Sawalha, was particularly proud, and her husband then asked whether he would be appearing in the programme with her. "I think Nadia's dad's going to be appearing in the show with you isn't he?" To which she replied: "Yes I hope so, but we can't say too much, but actually I don't think so yet. We can't say too much. But we know it's called Nadia's Family Feasts."

Nadia often shows off her cooking skills on social media

It's no wonder that Nadia has landed a cooking show. The mother-of-two regularly shares recipes and cooks during live streams on her family's YouTube channel, Nadia Sawalha and Family. The star has also released a number of cookbooks over the years. After Nadia shared the happy news with her followers on YouTube, many were quick to congratulate her. One wrote in the comments section: "You should be proud, well done," while another added: "Well done Nadia, look forward to watching." A third commented: "So happy for you!" Others were worried that it would mean that Nadia would be leaving Loose Women, with one asking: "Is Nadia staying on Loose Women too? Or leaving for the new show?" while another told the star: "Hope you are staying on Loose Women Nadia."

