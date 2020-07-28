Rochelle and Marvin Humes' decadent wedding anniversary dinner looks too incredible to eat! The couple got married on 27 July 2012

Rochelle and Marvin Humes may have two children at home, a third baby on the way and very busy work schedules, but that didn't stop them from taking the time to celebrate their eighth wedding anniversary on Monday.

While their daughters Alaia-Mai and Valentina stayed at home with Rochelle's mother Roz, the couple treated themselves to a romantic dinner - and their decadent dessert looks too pretty to eat!

Rochelle shared a peek into their date on Instagram with a photo of their plate covered with the words: "Happy Anniversary Mr & Mrs Humes." On the side, a selection of mini desserts could be seen, including chocolate puddings topped with whipped cream, fresh fruit and what appears to be lemon cheesecake. In the background, two champagne flutes could be seen resting in ice ready for Rochelle and Marvin to toast the occasion.

This Morning star Rochelle shared a look at their decadent anniversary dessert

Earlier in the day, the This Morning host revealed their low-key plans for the evening. Next to a photo of the couple dressed down in jeans and hoodies, Rochelle wrote: "What are we doing on our wedding anniversary I hear you ask...We have just wrapped and are off to our room for snacks."

Although the mother-of-two was holding a punnet of fruit in the photo, she later showed fans that they sat down to watch Pretty Woman in bed with some tasty chocolate - sounds ideal!

Their evening looked very different from their wedding day back in 2012 when Rochelle was dressed in a stunning strapless Vera Wang silk gown as the couple tied the knot in front of 250 guests at Oxfordshire's historic Blenheim Palace. Reflecting on their marriage in a heartfelt Instagram post on Monday, Rochelle wrote: "27.7.12. 8 years on and I love you so much more. I'm so proud of everything we have become as a team, God has been very good to us. I'm not me without you… Happy Anniversary… Forever and always Mr Humes."

