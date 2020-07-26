Charley Webb's youngest son Ace turned one on Sunday, and the Emmerdale actress ensured it would be a day to remember by treating him to some delicious birthday snacks.

The night before his birthday, Charley gave fans a peek inside their family celebrations which will see the 32-year-old, her husband Matthew Wolfenden and their older two sons Buster, 10, and Bowie, four, mark the milestone with some stunning biscuits. Who needs a cake when you have sweet treats that are so adorable?

WATCH: Charley Webb's son's dinner time mess

"Thank you @crumbsssss for Ace's birthday biscuits," Charley captioned a photo on her Instagram Stories. It showed a selection of personalised square biscuits covered in neutral cream, yellow and grey icing featuring giraffes and Ace's name across them. Charley displayed them on a chopping board on the kitchen table of their family home in Yorkshire, and although they look too good to eat, we imagine her three boys won't waste any time tucking into the decadent biscuits!

Charley showed off Ace's stunning biscuits ahead of his first birthday on Sunday

The Debbie Dingle actress seemed surprised by how fast her youngest child is growing up. She shared a video of herself and Ace getting ready for bed on Saturday night and wrote: "One tomorrow. I can't believe it."

At least Ace will be able to see all of his birthday celebrations thanks to his mum cutting a fringe into his long blonde hair recently! In several sweet videos, Charley showed off her DIY haircut, joking that her poor hairdressing skills had caused her son to cry. The little boy was standing in his cot dressed in a white babygrow after he had just woken up from a nap, while the mother-of-three joked: "Are you crying because mummy cut your fringe? What did mummy do?" She admitting: "It's the worst haircut I've ever seen. I know, I'd cry as well Acey."

