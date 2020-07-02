Rochelle Humes in 'a lot of trouble' after cooking husband Marvin dinner The This Morning star revealed her secret ingredient was to blame

Rochelle Humes cooked a delicious homemade dinner for husband Marvin on Wednesday night, but she revealed he may not have been very pleased with the romantic meal. The This Morning star shared a video of herself creating her signature spaghetti bolognese, which she revealed contains two secret ingredients.

Rochelle revealed her secret ingredient may have got her in trouble with her husband

"My key ingredients for the perfect spag bol are cinnamon and a good glug of red wine. Just found this in Marv's decanter could possibly be in a lot of trouble if it's a pricey one," Rochelle joked as she poured the wine into the simmering pan of meat. The mum-to-be later shared a picture of the finished dish garnished with a basil leaf, so here's to hoping that Marvin was equally as impressed with the culinary creation as we are!

This comes shortly after Rochelle unveiled the impressive lunch spread she created for her husband and their two daughters Valentina and Alaia. As she panned the camera over her kitchen countertop, all manner of bread rolls could be seen alongside butter, coleslaw, ham, cheese, salad cream, pate and of course some healthy options – chopped tomatoes, cucumber and onions.

Rochelle's spaghetti bolognese looked delicious!

Alongside the video, the mum-to-two wrote: "Welcome to Rochelle's Rolls." We think it's safe to say she's mastered the art of tasty packed lunches - a skill that will come in handy when her third child, a son, arrives in October.

Rochelle has provided fans with several glimpses inside the family's stunning six-bedroom Essex home, which is said to be worth over £1.7million. So we know the kitchen provides plenty of space (and a large black AGA) for Rochelle to get creative with her culinary skills! The huge room is fitted with white wooden cabinets and a large marble-topped island in the centre with blue and white striped stools at the breakfast bar. Spotlights and three spherical glass lampshades add the finishing touches.

