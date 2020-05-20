Is it weird we're jealous of Rochelle Humes' daughter Alaia-Mai's epic seventh birthday celebrations? The This Morning star totally wowed fans on Wednesday when she shared several pictures of the pretty pink butterfly party she had prepared for her eldest daughter during the coronavirus lockdown. And we can't get over the cake!

The cake featured flying butterflies around the outside!

The fairytale-themed design from ML Bespoke Cakes consisted of a three-tiered sponge covered with white icing, pastel pink and blue flowers and iced butterflies, as well as a rainbow made out of icing cascading down the side. In a video Rochelle shared on Instagram, the magical element of the cake became apparent, with lifelike little butterflies appearing to fly around the design.

Rochelle's husband Marvin Humes was the first to reveal his delight over the stunning cake, commenting on a photo posted by the designer: "Thanks guys absolutely incredible cake I’ve never seen one like it!" Meanwhile, other famous faces were equally as obsessed with the culinary creation, with Sam Faiers writing, "Wow amazing," while Patrick Wilson added, "That cake."

Rochelle and Marvin prepared a butterfly party for Alaia-Mai's birthday

It took pride of place on the personalised birthday display Rochelle and Marvin had set up in their kitchen. The floor-to-ceiling display read "Alaia Happy 7th Birthday" and was surrounded by colour-coordinated balloons and a huge pile of presents for the little girl.

Earlier in the day, the mother-of-two shared an adorable tribute to Alaia on Instagram to mark the special occasion. Next to several photos of the little girl from the day she was born until recently, Rochelle wrote: "Happy 7th Birthday to my ‘bestest friend in the whole wide world’. You are the girl that made me a mummy, and you made that job so easy for me. You are everything I could have hoped for, smart, kind, confident, sassy and stronger than you even know. We are so proud of you Alaia, watching you grow is a dream but it’s going way too fast. You are magic baby...never change."

