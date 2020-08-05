Heidi Klum is notoriously private when it comes to her four children, but a celebratory Instagram post from the German supermodel shows they were all 'onboard' with her wedding to Tom Kaulitz last year.

MORE: Heidi shares very rare photo of her four children during lockdown

Loading the player...

WATCH: Heidi undergoes a makeover in record time

The doting mum rang in her one-year-anniversary to the Tokio Hotel rocker with a lockdown celebration, which included a cool yacht themed cake featuring not just the bride and groom but Heidi’s kids made out of icing too.

In the fresh faced snap Heidi, 47, is snuggled up to Tom, 30, and beaming behind an intricate cake which replicates the luxury vessel they had their lavish reception on.

More: Heidi is unrecognisable with bold new hair transformation

Heidi and Tom's cake featured the whole family

But the cutest piece of the cake has to be the four figures made to look like her children, Leni, 16, Henry, 14, Johan, 13 and Lou, ten sat on the back of the yacht, smiling from ear to ear.

Heidi secretly tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in February 2019, but then went all out for a magical wedding day in Capri, Italy in the summer.

The America’s Got Talent judge shares her children with her ex-husband, Seal, but Tom is also a hands-on stepdad, who has earned the approval of all of Heidi’s children.

Heidi keeps Leni, Henry, Johan and Lou mostly out of the spotlight, but occasionally posts fun family snaps and videos of them at home.

Heidi, Tom and her four children hiking in Los Angeles

Since she’s been isolating in Los Angeles the kids have been cooking up a storm, but not cleaning up.

In one hilarious video Heidi’s sons are seen peeling potatoes, but leaving mounds of peelings all over the worktop and on the floor.

"I appreciate the help, but why is it all over the floor?" Heidi asks as they blame the tiny cutting board for their mess.

Leni has also been busy with virtual baking classes with her friends, not that becoming a chef is her calling.

The teenager - who turned 16 during lockdown - has her eyes set on a career in modelling, just like her mum.

"The only one who wants to step in my footsteps is my oldest daughter, Leni," Heidi told People magazine. "[But] I’ve never pushed [my kids] to do anything”.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.