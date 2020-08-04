Phillip Schofield's mouthwatering brunch has us reaching for cheese The This Morning star's brunch looked so good

Who knew that Phillip Schofield was such a big cheese on toast fan?

The This Morning star enjoyed the classic dish for lunch on Tuesday, even sharing a photo of his scrumptious-looking meal, and we have to say, Phillip is a cheese on toast pro!

Placed neatly on his plate were two slices of bread covered in melted cheese, and the veteran presenter even added a dollop of ketchup for good measure.

"Sometimes only cheese on toast and Tommy K will do," he wrote alongside the snap.

That's an incredible plate of cheese on toast!

It’s shaping up to be an idyllic summer for Phillip, who is spending his break from This Morning with his family in Oxfordshire.

The 58-year-old has been getting into cycling, and even shared an impressive clip of himself on his bicycle with fans.

Taking to Instagram over the weekend, the dad-of-two shared footage of himself cycling around his town in the countryside.

"26K in and I'm having a rest, or have I collapsed? No, I think I'm taking a rest," he told viewers.

Over lockdown, Phillip enjoyed spending quality time with his wife Stephanie and their two grown-up daughters, Molly and Ruby.

Throughout the last few months, the group entertained themselves with regular games nights, and Murder Mystery evenings, where they were joined via Zoom by Phil's celebrity friends, including Holly and her husband Dan Baldwin.

And let's not forget that Phillip has a much-anticipated biography on the way!

The book will be hitting stores in October and Phillip shared the incredible news on Instagram at the beginning of July, revealing that he completed the first chapter in 2017, but stopped because "the time wasn't right".

