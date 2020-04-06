Heidi Klum has been looking at childhood photos while in lockdown, and treated her fans to a never-before-seen picture of herself as a little girl over the weekend. Taking to Instagram, the America's Got Talent judge shared a lovely picture of herself aged 11 sitting at the table eating dinner while pretending to feed two of her dolls some of the food. But what caught her followers' attention the most was her hair. Heidi was rocking an eighties perm, and it sparked quite the reaction! "Omg your hair," one wrote, while another commented: "Everybody had that hair in the eighties!" Another fan responded to someone who had questioned why Heidi had a perm hairstyle at such a young age. "Her mum's a hairdresser, so it's not unusual she would have had her hair styled that way. Maybe it was curled with curlers? Overall, she looks beautiful."

Heidi Klum rocked a perm during her childhood

The mother-of-four is currently isolating at home in LA with her husband Tom Kaulitz and her children. Heidi and Tom both suspected that they had coronavirus after they both had symptoms, but have since revealed that they were tested negative. Before their test results came through, the celebrity couple were living in separate parts of their house, and the former Victoria's Secret model shared a video on Instagram of them kissing through a glass door as they kept their distance from each other.

The supermodel is isolating at home in LA with her husband and children

Heidi has been sharing some fun videos from her time at home with her family, including a video of her sons Henry and Johan helping to cook dinner. The star revealed that she's experiencing the same problems as every other parent as she tried to persuade them to tidy up the mess they were making. "What about you guys picking up the potatoes all over the floor?" she asked. "I mean, I appreciate the help, but why is it all over the floor?" The model's oldest child, Leni, meanwhile, was captured on camera teaching her friend via FaceTime how to make cookies. In the caption, she wrote: "Leni showing her friend how to bake oats/banana/ peanut butter cookies."