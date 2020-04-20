Heidi Klum is incredibly private about her family life and rarely shares pictures of her children. However, over the weekend, the German supermodel delighted fans after taking to Instagram to post a photo of all four of her children and her husband Tom Kaulitz, which had been taking during a hike. In the snapshot, the family were all wearing protective face masks as they posed for the picture with their two pet dogs Anton and Capper. Fans were quick to comment on the image, with one writing: "Excellent shot of the gang!" while another wrote: "Your kids are beautiful." A third added: "Such a beautiful family Heidi. Stay safe and sanitise! Love to you all!"

Heidi Klum shared a rare photo of all four of her children

The America's Got Talent judge is a doting mum to Leni, 15, Henry, 14, Johan, 13, and ten-year-old Lou, who she shares with ex-husband Seal. Heidi recently opened up about her children to People magazine, revealing that her oldest daughter was keen to follow in her footsteps as a model. "The only one so far who wants to step in my footsteps is my oldest daughter, Leni. [But] I've never pushed [my kids] to do anything," she said. The star was taking part in a joint interview with her Making the Cut co-host Tim Gunn, who was full of praise for Heidi's offspring, saying that he felt "reassured" about the "future of humanity" whenever he sees the children.

The German supermodel is isolating at home with her family

Heidi lives in Los Angeles with Tom and her children, where they are currently social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic. The mother-of-four had a health scare last month after falling ill on set while filming America's Got Talent, resulting in her self-isolating from her husband inside their home, as he too suspected that he had coronavirus. Luckily, the couple both tested negative for COVID-19. As a precaution, Heidi's co-stars including Simon Cowell and Alesha Dixon took tests to ensure that they too didn't have coronavirus, which luckily also came back negative.

Heidi shared a glimpse inside her LA home during isolation

Heidi has been sharing some fun videos from her time at home with her family, including a video of her sons Henry and Johan helping to cook dinner. The star revealed that she's experiencing the same problems as every other parent as she tried to persuade them to tidy up the mess they were making. "What about you guys picking up the potatoes all over the floor?" she asked. "I mean, I appreciate the help, but why is it all over the floor?" Leni, meanwhile, was captured on camera teaching her friend via FaceTime how to make cookies. In the caption, she wrote: "Leni showing her friend how to bake oats/banana/ peanut butter cookies."

