Exclusive: The Queen's favourite biscuits revealed – and they look amazing! John Lennon was reportedly a fan of the biscuit brand too

During a HELLO! virtual tea break the other day, we were chatting over a cuppa when the conversation turned to biscuits – the nation's favourite mid-morning snack. Everyone has their personal biscuit preferences… custard cream, bourbon, chocolate digestive… and we started wondering about the Queen's biscuit tastes. What IS Her Majesty's favourite biccie?

One email to her former chef later, and we have the answer for you. Darren McGrady told us: "When I was there… Chocolate Bath Olivers." Darren worked as private chef to the Queen for 11 years, so got to know the monarch's likes and dislikes pretty well when it came to cuisine.

MORE: The Queen eats her burgers in a rather unusual way – and it's quite posh

Loading the player...

WATCH: The Queen's favourite foods

In a previous interview with HELLO!, he told us: "She is absolutely a chocoholic," he said. "Anything we put on the menu that had chocolate on, she would choose, especially chocolate perfection pie."

READ: Royal ladies' favourite lunches: Kate Middleton, Sophie Wessex, Camilla Parker Bowles and more

House and Garden previously reported that the Queen starts her day with a 'pre-breakfast' of Earl Grey tea – minus milk and sugar – and a side of biscuits, presumably including Chocolate Olivers. What a way to wake up!

Chocolate Olivers are made by exclusive brand Huntley & Palmer, and tin will set you back £7.99 from their website. They do look worth the price though!

MORE: The Queen's boozy chocolate dessert recipe revealed – and it's so easy to make

The Queen's biscuit of choice, Chocolate Olivers

The brand's website describes the biscuits as: "Rich, dark chocolate, generously enrobed around a crisp slow-baked biscuit Chocolate Olivers are the ultimate biscuit indulgence, made using a patented recipe from the 1930’s, which includes hops and malt, with the thickest, richest dark chocolate."

The biscuits were also rumoured to be a favourite of the late Beatles star John Lennon, who is said to have once refused to be paid in cash, requesting Chocolate Olivers instead.

Her Majesty enjoys a cup of tea and biscuits when she wakes up

We feel there's about to be a rush on Chocolate Olivers...