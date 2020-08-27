The Queen's chocolate cupcake recipe by the Royal Pastry Chefs - and it sounds delicious! The perfect cupcake for your own royal tea or birthday treat

Ever wondered what it would be like to try a royally-approved cake? Well, now you can, as we have the recipe for the Queen's very own chocolate cupcakes!

Her Majesty's royal pastry chefs revealed the coveted formula earlier this year to mark the monarch's 94th birthday – which fell on 21 April.

Posted on the royal family's official Twitter page, fans were treated to photos of the pretty sweet treats, covered with pastel-coloured icing and decorated with sweet nods to the Queen, including delicate roses and gold crowns.

MORE: Royal coffee orders! How the Queen, Kate Middleton and more royals take their coffee

Loading the player...

WATCH: Royals' favourite snacks

"Happy birthday to Her Majesty! To celebrate The Queen's birthday we are sharing a chocolate cupcake recipe from The Royal Pastry Chefs," the caption read, before encouraging followers to get creative in the kitchen and share their own cake pictures.

🎂🧁🎈Happy birthday to Her Majesty! To celebrate The Queen's birthday we are sharing a chocolate cupcake recipe from The Royal Pastry Chefs.



Remember to share your creations with us #royalbakes pic.twitter.com/Qqje7Cju63 — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) April 21, 2020

While these cupcakes are finished with royal icing, the recipe can be tweaked to use buttercream instead, depending on personal preference - but there's something quite special about baking cakes from the Queen's own culinary team, using the aptly named royal icing, don't you think?

So if you know of someone who is celebrating a birthday, these cakes are easy to make and delicious...

The Queen's chocolate cupcakes

INGREDIENTS

Ingredients for the Queen's chocolate cupcakes

Cake sponge (serves approximately 15)

15g vinegar

300ml milk

50ml vegetable oil

60g butter (melted and cool)

2 eggs

5ml of vanilla essence

250g of self-raising flour

75 of cocoa powder

300g caster sugar

10g bicarbonate of soda

100g white chocolate chips

cupcake cases

Buttercream icing

90g of high percentage dark chocolate

100g butter

125g icing sugar

Royal icing, instead of buttercream

Add food colouring to pre-made royal icing to create different colours

MORE: Why the Queen might be forced to abandon her secret food code

INSTRUCTIONS

Instructions for the Queen's chocolate cupcakes

Preheat the oven to 150 C

Combine the flour, sugar, cocoa powder and bicarbonate of soda into a mixing bowl

Whisk the eggs in a separate jug, with the vanilla essence, melted butter, oil, milk and vinegar

Slowly add the wet mixture into the dry mixture, little by little. Ensure the batter is smooth with no lumps. Finally, add the chocolate chips (alternatives could be nuts, dried fruit)

Lay the cupcake cases onto a tray. Divide the mixture into the cases and bake for around 15-18 minutes

Buttercream icing

Cream the sugar and butter together, until light and creamy. Add in the warm melted chocolate

Pipe the icing on the top of cakes for decoration, or gently use a teaspoon or small spatula to ice

Royal icing