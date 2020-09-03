The Queen's former royal chef Darren McGrady has shared a number of tasty recipes recently, but his most recent decadent dessert has got to be one of our favourites. And it's likely to be on the menu at Balmoral, where the monarch and the Duke of Edinburgh are currently staying.

Do you love chocolate as much as Her Majesty? If so, then you need to try your hand at making her boozy chocolate mousse. In his new YouTube video, Darren walks fans through how to make what he describes as "one of the Queen's favourite desserts." He said: "It's no secret that the Queen loved chocolate, and the darker chocolate the better. But this one has whisky in it and it's so easy to make." We're listening...

The Queen's favourite foods revealed

The recipe simply includes melted dark chocolate with egg yolks and a dash of coffee and whisky, in Darren's case Drambuie, which is whisked until combined. In separate bowls, the chef whipped the cream and beat the egg whites until they were stiff, before adding both to the chocolate to create a light and fluffy dessert. Top tip – spoon the cream in first, mixing half at a time before adding the egg whites so you "don't knock all the bubbles out of them."

Her Majesty is known to love dark chocolate!

Although many royal fans would assume the monarch is served her meals in the finest china and silverware, it's not always practical – enter the trusty Tupperware!

Darren explained: "We never knew whether the royal family were going out for dinner, barbequing to the hills, or having dinner in the Castle. We never knew until about 5 o'clock when they'd gather for afternoon tea and then decide." However, if foods such as the mousse were on the dinner menu, that posed problems in terms of how to serve it.

"We'd have to make two different lots of chocolate mousse – one we'd prepare in a beautiful silver dish and one we'd prepare in plastic Tupperware because we couldn't send the silver out to the hills," he continued. How clever!

Once the dessert had set in the fridge, it was then topped with whipped cream and drizzles of chocolate. It's sure to be a crowd-pleaser, especially since Darren revealed it was a royal favourite at both big banquets at Buckingham Palace and quieter picnics at Balmoral Castle!

