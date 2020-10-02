Jamie Oliver makes speedy pizza with just three ingredients for the base The chef wowed fans with his quick and easy recipe

You can't beat a quick and easy homemade pizza – and Jamie Oliver just wowed us with his latest recipe.

The celebrity chef shared a brilliant cheat's version of a deep pan pizza with his Instagram followers and not surprisingly, they went a little mad over it.

He wrote: "Homemade deep pan pizzas with just three ingredients for the base – flour, salt, water!! So easy! We’re talking crispy on the outside, spongy in the middle...plus you only need one pan so minimal washing up!

MORE: Jamie Oliver shares mouth-watering spinach pancake recipe

Loading the player...

WATCH: Jamie Oliver shares a look inside his kitchen

"I’ve given you one of my favourite flavour combos for the topping here, but you can use whatever you’ve got. Get creative and get stuck in! Full recipe in my bio. Happy Friday."

Jamie also posted a video tutorial of himself making the pizza, in which we see him top his pizza with sausage meat (he squeezes the meat out of the sausage casing to make little meatballs), red onions, jalapenos and cheese.

MORE: Royals' unusual food habits revealed: Kate Middleton, the Queen and more

He says the recipe is 'super-quick' and only takes 15 minutes in all. To make his three-ingredient pizza dough, all you need to do is mix together the self-raising flour, water and sea salt before kneading. The chef shared the full recipe on his bio page.

MORE: 7 best slow cookers we found on Amazon for tasty autumn suppers

Jamie loves to cook at home with his family

There were plenty of compliments for his easy-peasy pizza, with one fan writing: "I ALWAYS use this recipe for pizza nights. It has added another item on our menu. I change the toppings frequently for variety."

Another follower said: "That looks amazing! Jamie is like a magician. The things he thinks of are so creative."

So who's making pizzas this weekend then?