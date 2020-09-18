We're all big fans of Jamie Oliver here at HELLO!, and his latest social media post certainly had our mouths watering. The celebrity chef shared a video clip on his Instagram page showing himself blowtorching the top of what looks like a lemon meringue pie – yum!

There were plenty of compliments for the father-of-five on his delicious-looking creation, with many fans commenting on how satisfying the blowtorching was to watch. "I hope it’s lemon underneath that gorgeous meringue. It’s my favourite!" wrote one fan.

However, not all of Jamie's followers were in agreement about the heating process he used and didn't hold back voicing their views.

One said: "Meringue is so much nicer if baked, not a fan of blow-torched stuff." Another follower agreed, posting: "Yes you don’t get that lovely chewy crust." A third fan wrote: "Better baked than blown!! Just saying!"

Then one follower told the star: "Oh chuck it in the oven Jamie, you can’t beat a lemon meringue pie with a truly crispy top! Being slightly ( hah) older than you lovely boy, I’m coming in here from another time before chef’s blowtorches! Yours will look pretty but yes, when that serving spoon hits that crispy top over a soft meringue- unforgettable!"

Jamie's son Buddy on his birthday

A few days earlier, Jamie gave his fans a look at the incredible feast he and his family devoured in honour of his eldest son Buddy's tenth birthday on Tuesday.

Taking to his Instagram page, the celebrity chef shared a series of pictures showing their impressive platter of sushi as well as the rugby ball-shaped birthday cake.

