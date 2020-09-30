Jamie Oliver shares mouth-watering spinach pancake recipe The celebrity chef is supporting the Stand Up To Cancer fundraiser

We're always here for a new tasty brunch recipe to try and Jamie Oliver just shared a new cracker.

The celebrity chef is supporting October's Stand Up To Cancer fundraiser in conjunction with Channel 4's Sunday Brunch, where famous faces encourage the nation to host their own Sunday brunch.

The campaign asks people to cook for their household, with the ‘bill’ being donated to Stand Up To Cancer’s life-saving research. Jamie has contributed his spinach pancake recipe to the month-long event, for people to cook at home. Give it a go!

READ: Jamie Oliver's son Buddy's genius cooking hack

MORE: 10 egg making gadgets we found on Amazon

Loading the player...

WATCH: See inside Jamie Oliver's rustic kitchen!

MORE: 10 famous kids' birthday cakes that make us go wow!

Jamie Oliver’s Super Spinach Pancakes

Serves 6, total preparation and cooking time 25 minutes

INGREDIENTS

Ingredients for Jamie Oliver's Super Spinach Pancake recipe

1 ripe avocado

350g ripe mixed-colour cherry tomatoes

100g baby spinach

3 spring onions

1⁄2 a bunch of fresh coriander (15g)

1 lime

Extra virgin olive oil

1 large free-range egg

1 mug of self-raising flour

1 mug of semi-skimmed milk

Olive oil

300g cottage cheese

Hot chilli sauce

Cook up Jamie's spinach pancake for your Sunday brunch

INSTRUCTIONS

Instructions for Jamie Oliver's Super Spinach Pancake recipe

Step 1

Halve, destone, peel and finely slice the avocado and quarter the tomatoes, then place in a salad bowl with a quarter of the spinach. Trim, finely slice and add the spring onions and the coriander leaves, then squeeze over the lime juice.

Drizzle with 1 tablespoon of extra virgin olive oil, season to perfection with sea salt and black pepper, toss to coat and put aside.

Step 2

Crack the egg into a blender, add the flour, milk, remaining spinach and a pinch of salt and pepper, then blitz until smooth.

Place a large non-stick frying pan on a medium heat, rub the pan with a little olive oil, then pour in a thin layer of batter, swirling it up and around the edges. Cook on one side only for 2 minutes, or until lightly golden, then stack up on a serving plate and repeat.

Step 3

Top each pancake with dollops of cottage cheese, the avocado salad, and a few good shakes of chilli sauce. It's really nice served with extra lime wedges for squeezing over, and a fried egg on top, if you fancy.

TIP:

Instead of spinach, you could use a mixture of soft herbs, such as parsley, mint, basil or tarragon – whatever you like!

Veg by Jamie Oliver is published by Penguin Random House © Jamie Oliver Enterprises Limited (2019 Veg). Photography: David Loftus.

Get involved and host a Sunday Brunch fundraiser with your household for Stand Up To Cancer to help raise cash and bring the UK together to accelerate life-saving research. Sign up and download a fundraising pack at su2c.org.uk/brunch